“Always said I want the best players in our club” – David Beckham responds to reports linking Lionel Messi with Inter Miami switch

It is an open secret that Lionel Messi is considering an MLS switch among his future possibilities, with David Beckham's Inter Miami seen by many as a potential destination. Speaking about the rumors, Beckham has refused to rule out making a move for the Paris Saint-Germain forward in the coming years.

The Englishman gave a rather diplomatic response to the topic, highlighting that his club has always been linked with the finest players in the sport.

When questioned about rumors linking Lionel Messi with Inter Miami, Beckham told the Miami Herald:

"I’ve always said I want the best players at our club and playing in our shirt because there’s a certain expectation. Unfortunately, sometimes it can be a bad thing. But most of the time it’s a good thing. When I first started this project, people were saying “This guy is coming, that guy is coming, Ronaldo is coming, Messi’s coming."

While the Englishman is open to signing the world's biggest superstars, he didn't fail to stress the importance of producing young talents from the academy. This, according to him, will make the fans even happier.

"At the end of the day, we need to win, whether it’s with the young kids or stars. "Our fans will be happy if we have stars on the team, but they’ll be even happier if they’re seeing young players coming through our academy and lifting the MLS Cup," he continued.

When Lionel Messi admitted he'd love to play in the MLS

Rumors linking Lionel Messi to Inter Miami didn't surface by accident. The Argentine is indeed open to the possibility of playing in the MLS and many believe he'd likely join Inter Miami due to his relationship with David Beckham.

Speaking in an interview during his time with Barcelona, the playmaker revealed it is his desire to switch to the American division later in his career. He was quoted by The Mirror:

"I always have had the illusion of being able to enjoy and live the experience of living in the United States, of finding out how that league is, what life is like there. I would like to later in my career but if it happens or not, I don't know."

