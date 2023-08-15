Pyunik Yerevan and Bodo/Glimt square off at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 17).

Having cruised to a 3-0 win in last week’s first leg, Kjetil Knudsen’s men will head into the midweek clash looking to continue in the same vein.

Pyunik's hopes of securing European football suffered a huge blow on Thursday, as they fell to a 3-0 first-leg loss against Bodo/Glimt at the Aspmyra Stadion. Before that, Yeghishe Melikyan’s men saw off Narva Trans in the first qualifying round before claiming a 4-2 aggregate win over Kalmar in the second.

The hosts have enjoyed a decent start to the new Armenian Premier League campaign, claiming one win and one draw in their opening two games.

Meanwhile, Bodo sit at atop the Norwegian Eliteserien, level on points with second-placed Vikings. However, Knudsen’s side have failed to pick up points from their last two league outings, suffering defeats against Tromso and Vikings respectively.

Bodo/Glimt kicked off their quest for a place in the Conference League with a 7-2 aggregate win over Bohemians Praha and will look to pick up from where they dropped off on Thursday.

Pyunik Yerevan vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with the Glimt winning the first leg last week.

Pyunik have lost one of their last nine games across competitions, winning seven times since June.

Bodo/Glimt have won four of their last five away games, with a 3-2 defeat at Vikings on August 6 being the exception.

Melikyan’s men are unbeaten in 11 of their 12 home games since the turn of the year, winning ten times.

Pyunik Yerevan vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Bodo/Glimt showed their superiority against Pyunik last week and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium. Knudsen’s men should pick up from where they dropped in Norway and claim another win.

Prediction: Pyunik 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

Pyunik Yerevan vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Bodo/Glimt’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of the Glimts’ last nine outings.)