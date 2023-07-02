Manchester United keeping tabs on 2 goalkeepers if they fail to sign Andre Onana or Justin Bijlow: Reports

Manchester United have identified Feyenoord's Justin Bijlow as a cheaper alternative to Inter Milan's Andre Onana as they eye a new No. 1. However, the Red Devils also have FC Porto's Diogo Costa and Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp on their shortlist.

The Premier League giants are set to make Mason Mount their first signing of the summer. They have agreed a €70 million deal to acquire the midfielder from Chelsea. Erik ten Hag's side are expected to turn their attention towards bringing in a new goalkeeper after finalizing the Englishman's transfer.

Inter goalkeeper Onana, 27, is said to be a top target for Manchester United. Red Devils manager Ten Hag is reportedly keen to reunite with the Cameroon international, having previously worked with him at Ajax. However, the Serie A giants have slapped a €60 million price tag on the shot-stopper.

The Red Devils are thus looking at cheaper alternatives as they cannot reportedly have a net spend of over €116.5 million (£100 million) this summer. Feyenoord's Bijlow, 25, has emerged as an option for the Old Trafford outfit. According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf (h/t Voetbal Primeur), United value the goalkeeper at €20 million.

Signing Bijlow, though, will not be an easy task as Feyenoord are not prepared to sell him this summer. The Eredivisie club are under no immediate pressure to sell the Netherlands international as he is contracted to them till the end of the 2024-25 season.

That is why Onana and Bijlow are not the only goalkeepers Manchester United are targeting. According to the aforementioned source, Porto's Costa and Frankfut's Trapp are potential options for the English heavyweights. However, it's worth noting that the former is valued at €60 million.

Manchester United prioritizing new striker

Apart from signing a goalkeeper, bringing in a new striker is also high on Manchester United's agenda. Erik ten Hag prefers to bring in a No. 9 with significant Premier League experience. The Red Devils have thus been linked with Harry Kane, but Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to sell him.

The Premier League giants have also been credited with an interest in Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund. They have held talks with the Serie A club, according to The Athletic. However, the Old Trafford outfit have no plans to meet the Norwegian's €100 million valuation.

Ten Hag's side could be forced to turn to cheaper alternatives. However, some of the in-demand strikers, including Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani, are out of their budget. It thus remains to be seen who they will eventually sign.

