Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of games this week as San Jose Earthquakes take on Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Sporting Kansas City have been impressive in recent weeks and are currently in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings. The home side eased past Los Angeles Galaxy by a 2-0 margin last week and will want a similar result in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Earthquakes played out a 1-1 draw against Colorado Rapids in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City have a slight advantage over San Jose Earthquakes and have won 19 out of 46 matches played between the two teams. San Jose Earthquakes have managed 18 victories against Sporting Kansas City and will want to level the playing field on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place two months ago and ended in a 3-1 victory for Sporting Kansas City. San Jose Earthquakes were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Sporting Kansas City form guide in the MLS: W-W-W-L-D

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in the MLS: D-D-L-L-D

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Sporting Kansas City have a strong squad

Sporting Kansas City

Remi Walter and Jaylin Lindsey are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Alan Pulido and Gianluca Busio are representing their national teams and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: Remi Walter, Jaylin Lindsey

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alan Pulido, Gianluca Busio, Felipe Hernandez

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Jackson Yueill is representing the USA in the Gold Cup and will not be able to feature in this game. Tommy Thompson is carrying an injury and has been sidelined against Sporting Kansas City.

Injured: Tommy Thompson

Doubtful: Judson, Carlos Fierro

Unavailable: Jackson Yueill

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Roberto Puncec, Amadou Dia; Ilie Sanchez, Daniel Salloi, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Johnny Russell, Graham Zusi

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Shea Salinas, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Marcos Lopez; Florian Jungwirth, Eric Remedi; Andres Rios, Javier Lopez, Cristian Espinoza; Cade Cowell

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have been impressive in their MLS campaign so far and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. With Alan Pulido unavailable, the likes of Khiry Shelton and Graham Zusi will have to bear the goalscoring burden this week.

San Jose Earthquakes have endured a miserable MLS campaign so far and will need to turn their season around. Sporting Kansas City are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi