“25 years with this ’65 Mustang Fastback” — General Hospital star Cameron Mathison shares emotional update after wildfire loss

General Hospital actor Cameron Mathison recently returned to the site of his home, which was destroyed in the devastating wildfires that swept through Los Angeles earlier this year. His house and nearly all of his belongings were gone. In a heartfelt video shared on Instagram on May 5, Mathison admitted,

“It’s not easy seeing every remnant of our house bulldozed out and cleared.”

But amid the wreckage, General Hospital actor Mathison found a glimmer of hope—his beloved 1965 Mustang Fastback had miraculously survived.

He stated:

“25 years with this ’65 Mustang Fastback.”

General Hospital's actor had a surprising discovery

Despite the widespread destruction, one treasured item managed to survive: Mathison’s 1965 Mustang Fastback. The classic car had been a part of his life for more than two decades, and against all odds, it was still there, damaged, but not destroyed.

“Mustang somewhat survived the fire,” Mathison said in the video. He continued, "It was one of the few things that survived, and this car is very, very important to me and the kids for different reasons.”

Though scorched by the flames, the vehicle’s core remained intact. The keys were still in the ignition, and remarkably, the engine turned over.

Still, it wasn’t without damage. The Mustang will need a new key cylinder, new tires, and a full repaint before it can safely return to the road.

“She looks good from afar right now,” Mathison added with a hopeful smile. “Just wait until we get her painted.”

General Hospital's actor Mathison says Mustang is part of family memories

In the caption accompanying his video, Mathison shared the deep connection his family has to the car.

“25 years with this ’65 Mustang Fastback… and somehow it made it through the Eaton fire. The kids always dreamt of keeping it in the family for generations—so we’re doing everything we can to bring it back to life🙏🏼''

The Mustang represents more than a vintage car; it's a link to family memories, resilience, and legacy. Mathison is committed to restoring it not just for himself, but for his children, who’ve long imagined passing it down through the family.

Messages of support from fans

Fans were quick to respond with messages of encouragement, many touched by Mathison’s ability to find a silver lining during such a difficult time. One fan commented.

Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@cameronmathison)

Many fans shared a similar kind of concern and expressed grief and shared their experience too with the actor. Others shared similar stories of loss and recovery, creating a sense of community around Mathison’s post.

While the road to rebuilding will be long, Mathison remains grounded in gratitude and focused on recovery. This isn’t the first time he’s shown resilience in 2019; he went public with his battle against kidney cancer and has continued to inspire others through his strength and positivity.

Now, with his Mustang still standing as a symbol of hope for people, Mathison is taking small steps toward rebuilding what was lost. The restoration of the car will take time, but for him and his family, it’s a meaningful project that represents the past, present, and future.

Catch the latest episode of General Hospital streaming on ABC.

