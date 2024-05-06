General Hospital has had its fair share of iconic couples that fans have adored over the years. From the legendary love of Luke and Laura to the recent sparks between Spencer Cassadine and Trina Robinson, the show knows how to craft a love story that keeps viewers hooked.

However, not every couple has managed to capture the hearts of the audience. In fact, some pairings have had the opposite effect, leaving fans frustrated.

Below, we delve into five General Hospital couples that many fans agreed were better off apart.

Top 5 General Hospital couples that everyone disliked

1) Patrick Drake and Sam McCall

First on the list are Patrick Drake and Sam McCall, a pair that seemed promising on paper but quickly fell flat. Patrick, once a charismatic playboy, and Sam, an action-loving adventurer, lost their spark when they came together. Their relationship became a shadow of what fans loved about them individually.

The duo's dynamic was a departure from Patrick's electric chemistry with Robin Scorpio and Sam's thrilling escapades with Jason Morgan. Despite a brief flicker of interest when they got engaged in 2015, their story was muddled with drama and the looming presence of their exes, leading to an inevitable and unsatisfying breakup.

2) Peter August and Maxie Jones

Maxie's romance with secretive Peter never wins over fans. (Image via Facebook @General Hospital)

Next up are Peter August and Maxie Jones, a pairing that disappointed fans from the start. After the heartbreaking death of Nathan West, Maxie's leap into a relationship with Peter—a man with dark secrets and a sinister lineage—felt rushed and unconvincing.

Their lack of chemistry was evident, making it hard for fans to root for them. As Peter's evil deeds came to light, any potential for a happy ending vanished, culminating in a tragic and, for many, welcome conclusion to their story.

3) Carly Corinthos and Franco Baldwin

The coupling of Carly Corinthos and Franco Baldwin was controversial from the beginning. Connecting Carly with a reformed serial killer already had fans raising their eyebrows, but the odd lack of chemistry and convoluted storyline only added to the skepticism. This relationship felt more like a plot device to stir up drama than a genuine romantic connection. Fans were left uninspired by their interactions, making their time together a low point in General Hospital's romantic history.

4) Sonny Corinthos and Emily Quartermaine

Sonny and Emily: A Forced Mismatch (Image via Facebook @Sonny Corinthos & Emily Quartermaine)

Sonny Corinthos and Emily Quartermain's romance was a classic case of opposites not attracting in the way the writers had hoped. The union of the troubled mobster and the sweet-natured Emily felt forced and unsettling, with their love story doing little to convince the audience of their compatibility.

The significant age difference and the characters' contrasting worlds made their relationship hard to believe. Furthermore, their storyline seemed to serve as a contrived way to explore Sonny's bipolar disorder, lacking the organic development seen in other General Hospital relationships.

5) Michael Corinthos and Willow Tait

Last but not least, Michael Corinthos and Willow Tait's relationship. What started as an interesting plot twist soon turned into a dreary slog, with the couple's chemistry fizzling out as quickly as it appeared. Their storyline, filled with anger, secrets, and a general lack of excitement, left viewers disinterested and disengaged. This pairing is often cited as an example of what not to do when trying to captivate an audience with a romantic story.

While General Hospital has created some unforgettable romances, not every couple can be a hit. The pairings of Patrick and Sam, Peter and Maxie, Carly and Franco, Sonny and Emily, and Michael and Willow serve as reminders that chemistry, compelling storytelling, and character consistency are key to winning over viewers.

These relationships, lacking in one way or another, have taught fans and writers alike that not every match made in Port Charles is destined for greatness. As we look forward to future storylines, it's clear that learning from the past is crucial for crafting the next beloved General Hospital couple.

