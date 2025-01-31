“All these stories are so ridiculous”—The Young and the Restless fans express disappointment with the show’s current storylines

The ordeal of Genoa City residents seems to have just ended on The Young and the Restless, as Jordan Howard and Ian Ward are on their way out, according to the soap's storyline.

While Jordan died by drinking poisoned tea after getting surrounded by the Newman family, Ian took a bullet when he and Victor Newman had a scuffle. Both of them had been taken to the hospital, but it remains unclear whether Ian would bow out from the storyline after this episode. The soap's plot presents the interpersonal dynamics of various influential families in Genoa City, a fictional place in the US.

Y&R fans have been unhappy about the current plot involving Jordan and Ian's return to town causing havoc in the lives of the residents. One viewer, identifying as Sylvia Roach, took to Facebook to comment the following:

"All these stories are so ridiculous. Killing ppl, kidnapping w victim, never having ti pee, Ian (enough said). Come on Y&R, you have to do better."

A fan comment about the Jordan-Ian-Victor story arc (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Sylvia was responding to the soap's Facebook reel, which shows Claire, Nikki, and Victoria discussing Jordan's death. Many fans have expressed similar opinions on social media.

More fan reactions on the same thread (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Others have blamed the writers for the current storyline as well.

Fans blame writers for the poor story arc (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Some others discussed the flaws in the Ian-Victor story arc.

Fans discuss the drawbacks in the storyline (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

The Young and the Restless: Jordan and Ian's re-entry into the plot

The last few months of The Young and the Restless have been filled with twists and turns as inexplicable events transpired, ranging from Sharon's hallucinations to Heather Stevens's murder. As Sharon Newman fell into the trap and got involved with the crime, she found herself at the centre of more than one.

After she presumed to have caused her longtime rival, Phyllis's road accident, Nick Newman had her medicines tested. On one hand, the medicines were found to be coated with PCP, while on the other Phyllis remembered seeing someone other than Sharon driving her off the road.

After Sharon was exonerated from some of the crimes such as Phyllis's accident and Heather's murder, she was kidnapped and chained in an abandoned sewer by Jordan Howard. Jordan escaped prison with Ian Ward's help and the two collaborated to cause all these miseries. Their primary aim was to take revenge on the Newman family since Victor Newman had brought them to justice.

The current storyline involving the criminal duo

The duo also wanted to reconnect with their proteges who left them to become part of the Newman family. While Ian was trying to do away with Sharon to get to Mariah Copeland, Jordan wanted to get back with Claire Grace/Howard-Newman.

However, a shocked Claire kept her wits when she met Aunt Jordan and tricked her into trusting her estranged protege. Then she brought Jordan into the Newman house, served her poisoned tea and tried to extract information about Sharon. When the rest of the Newman family arrived at the location, while Nick relayed the news that Sharon escaped captivity, Jordan drank the poisoned tea to kill herself.

However, before dying Jordan exposed Ian's schemes. As such, Victor summoned Ian for some explanations. However, the crafty criminal took the gun of Victor's security person and knocked the latter unconscious. Ian then proceeded to collect the Newman family members together keeping them at gunpoint.

After he shot Victor, the Newman patriarch pounced on him. They struggled with the gun which went off and hit Ian in the stomach. Nick picked up the gun, while the family attorney, Michael Baldwin, called ambulances for the two injured. The rest of the family members gathered around Victor trying to stop his bleeding.

Although Victor lost a lot of blood, he may survive this onslaught. On the other hand, although Ian seemed dead, he may survive to finish this feud.

