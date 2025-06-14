Beyond the Gates recap (June 13, 2025): Martin hides the truth, Ashley gets a shock, and Dani demands answers

The June 13, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates delivered a mix of emotional revelations, awkward encounters, and unexpected twists. As the characters navigate romantic uncertainty and long-buried secrets, the weekly cliffhanger lives up to its reputation for surprises. Derek’s dinner with Ashley takes an unexpected turn when what she fears will be a breakup becomes a surprise marriage proposal.

Meanwhile, Dani lands in the middle of several chaotic moments. She walks in on Bill and Hayley at the hospital, confronts Tomas about Kat, and accidentally reveals her own secret romance. Martin continues to spiral as his visions blur with reality, culminating in an encounter that leaves him shaken.

Elsewhere, Hayley uses an emotional slideshow to push Bill through his recovery, and Andre’s offhand comment sparks questions from Kat and Chelsea. With relationships shifting and secrets emerging, the episode sets the stage for bigger drama to unfold.

Everything that happened on the June 13, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On Friday's installment of Beyond the Gates, things kick off with a flurry of movement at Dani’s guesthouse, now doubling as the home base for Kat and Chelsea. As the cousins settle in, Tomas lends a hand with the setup, prompting playful teasing from Dani and Chelsea.

Dani even offers Tomas a modeling gig, much to Kat’s amusement. But once he is gone, Dani drops the jokes and gets protective, demanding to know if Tomas is truly worthy of Kat. She makes it clear that she does not play when it comes to family.

Meanwhile, Martin is at the country club with Vernon, trying to appear composed. But the walls seem to be closing in. When a waiter sneaks up behind him and whispers, “What color’s your money?”, the same phrase from his recurring visions, Martin is rattled.

He confesses to Vernon that he’s been talking to Nicole and fears his mental state is slipping. Vernon urges secrecy, claiming that silence is the only thing keeping their world intact. Back at the guesthouse, Chelsea and Kat gush over the space, joking that being so close to Dani is like living next to greatness.

Their laughter is cut short when Andre barges in looking for Dani and casually refers to her as “woman.” The moment exposes a truth neither Kat nor Chelsea had expected. Dani and Andre are more than friends. Andre clumsily denies any family ties to the Duprees, but the damage is done. Kat and Chelsea connect the dots.

Elsewhere, Ashley vents to Andre about her nerves on Beyond the Gates. She is convinced Derek has brought her out to dinner to end things. Meanwhile, Derek confides in Naomi, admitting he has big plans for the night. When the dinner finally happens, Ashley shows up looking ready to walk away. But Derek surprises her by getting down on one knee and asking her to marry him. Her answer remains hanging in the air.

Over at the hospital, Bill is restless, eager to be discharged. Hayley counters with a slideshow of their memories, and a few suggestive future fantasies, including a sonogram and a photo of her in lingerie. Just as the mood heats up, Dani storms in with updates about Chelsea. She’s shocked by the intimate scene, but Bill insists she stays to talk about their kids. Hayley, however, is less than thrilled.

By the end of Friday's Beyond the Gates episode, lines are crossed, feelings are revealed, and secrets inch closer to the surface.

