Beyond the Gates recap (March 4, 2025): Dani and Andre hook up while Bill crashes the Duprees' press conference

CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates first premiered on February 24, 2025, on American daytime television. The show is set in the Maryland suburb near Washington, D.C., and it revolves around family rivalries, romance, and drama. Created by Michele Val Jean, the drama focuses on the Dupree family, a rich and powerful African-American family residing in a prestigious gated community.

Ad

In Tuesday's episode of Beyond the Gates, which released on March 4, 2025, Vernon and Bill engaged in a heated argument at the Dupree family's press conference. Meanwhile, Derek became extremely worried about his relationship with Ashley. Later, Dani and Andre got intimate for the second time, further complicating the dynamics.

Everything that happened on the March 4, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates

Ad

Trending

In the episode of Beyond the Gates that released on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the Dupree family gathered at the Fairmont Crest country club for a press conference. With Bill and Hayley's wedding footage going viral on social media, the family decided to control the damage.

While Vernon was extremely worried that people might call Dani crazy, Nicole offered to speak and clear the air. Vernon tried to downplay the situation with diplomacy. He said Dani accidentally fired a gun, but it was not a crime as no one was hurt.

Ad

However, the reporters came right at him and accused him of protecting his family by resorting to unfair means. They demanded answers as the viral video suggested that Dani intentionally shot a bullet at her ex-husband and his new wife. While Vernon tried to counter the claims, Anita attempted to shift the narrative by stating that Bill was the one who pushed Dani over the line.

Ad

Meanwhile on Beyond the Gates, Hayley was unhappy when Bill wanted to attend the press conference. When Hayley asked him not to leave her alone, he took her to the press conference while she was still wearing her wedding dress.

Bill told the reporters at the press conference that Dani displayed a series of unlawful behavior. He added that he would not tolerate if Dani bullied his wife.

When Vernon pulled some strings and manipulated the police officer who took Dani's statement, Bill got furious and called him ruthless for using his connections to save Dani. After a heated altercation, Vernon asked Bill to call a ceasefire with Dani so everyone could move on.

Ad

While Dani got drunk, she remembered the good times spent with Bill. Both promised each other to put their differences aside and remain on good terms during the next phase of their lives. With tensions rising higher than ever, fans are looking forward to see what happens next between Dani and Bill.

Ad

Later on Beyond the Gates, Ashley struggled to process how she delivered a baby in her first week working at the hospital. She could not thank Andre enough for helping her like a good partner.

Derek did not seem to like Andre as the woman named her baby Ashley Andrea to honor the ones who helped her give birth.

Despite the tension, Derek felt better when Ashley kissed him in front of Andre. When Derek mentioned that Andre would not have a reason to visit the hospital anymore, a nurse stated how Andre is connected to Garland Memorial. He became angrier when Ashley talked about being thankful to her close friends, including Andre.

Ad

What happened next in the show could have possibly brought some relief to Derek. Dani stopped by Andre's place, and they hooked up for the second time.

When Andre said how he thought he was merely a one-night stand, Dani told him that a woman could change her mind, and they got intimate. Despite being attracted to trouble and danger, he urged Dani to keep her wild side under control.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming twists and turns that might completely change the plot dynamics, complicating the relationships even further.

Ad

Also Read: Who is Martin Richardson in Beyond the Gates? Character explored

Catch the new episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback