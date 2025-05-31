Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from June 2 to 6, 2025

In the upcoming week of Beyond the Gates, a series of thrilling events are expected to unravel in the CBS soap opera's storyline, leading to bombshell revelations. Ted and Eva talk about Leslie’s manipulations. While Dani struggles with her insecurities about Andre, Chelsea opens up to Naomi about her feelings for someone special.

The episodes of Beyond the Gates from last week presented a chain of emotional rollercoasters. Martin avoided Smitty’s questions about Bill’s cryptic insinuations, leaving Smitty more suspicious. On the other hand, Ashley and Derek confronted the prolonged tension in their relationship by revisiting old wounds, leaving them uncertain about the future.

Meanwhile, Dani warned Bill to stay away from Hayley and made it clear she wouldn’t stay silent. Elsewhere, Doug planned a risky move with Joey that could either go wrong or strengthen their bond. Later, Ted struggled with the growing gap between him and Nicole and didn’t know how to fix their broken trust.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes from June 2 to 6, 2025

Monday, June 2: Ted and Eva talk about Leslie's actions

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, Ted and Eva open up to each other and discuss in length about Leslie’s manipulations.

On the other hand, Sharon approaches Anita. As they start talking to each other, they engage in an uncomfortable confrontation about the painful truth of their past.

Tuesday, June 3: Naomi and Hayley find themselves in a tough spot

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, Leslie is expected to turn to an unlikely source for help. Although the spoilers do not disclose who that person is, it is revealed that Leslie thinks there is one last person she can turn to for help.

Elsewhere, Naomi and Hayley find themselves in a difficult position that could turn out to be a life-changing situation. Later, Dani spirals and struggles with her insecurities about Andre.

Wednesday, June 4: Doug brings unexpected news for Bill

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, Jacob finally catches a break in Leslie’s case. The spoilers suggest that Jacob is about to discover crucial evidence that could help prove Leslie was responsible for Laura’s accident.

On the other hand, things take a shocking twist when Doug brings some unexpected news for Bill, leaving him stunned. Additionally, Chelsea forms a connection with a mysterious person.

Thursday, June 5: Ted manages to get a confession from Eva

As the storyline of Beyond the Gates progresses, Kat receives some unexpected news that is expected to catch her by surprise. Laura, on the other hand, turns to a rather unlikely person when she finds herself in need of help.

Meanwhile, Sharon’s bitterness takes a wild turn, which ultimately threatens to derail Anita's reunion plans. Lastly, Ted manages to get Eva to open up with a shocking confession.

Friday, June 6: Vanessa confronts Doug about his gambling habit

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, Eva and Tomas get closer to each other and end up sharing an intimate moment, unaware of the hidden dangers.

Vanessa meets Doug and calls out his gambling habit. She directly confronts him about his major gambling debts. Later, Chelsea opens up to Naomi and informs her about her feelings for someone special.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

