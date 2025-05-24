Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from May 26 to 30, 2025

In the upcoming week of Beyond the Gates, a chain of events is expected to unravel in the CBS soap opera's storyline, leading to shocking turns and twists. Smitty starts getting suspicious when Martin avoids the former's questions. While Ashley and Derek discuss their relationship, Dani warns Bill about Hayley.

The episodes of Beyond the Gates from last week presented a series of emotional rollercoasters. Derek and Ashley reached their limit, and mounting tensions resulted in a deadly confrontation. On the other hand, Eva leaned on Tomas, who believed in her, seeking comfort, clarity, and hope.

In the meantime, the Duprees struggled through heartbreak and harsh truths, as family secrets threatened to break them apart. Elsewhere, Nicole, Ted, and Kat wondered whether Leslie’s actions were just the beginning. Later, Doug started suspecting Joey’s questionable friendship with his wife.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes from May 26 to 30, 2025

Monday, May 26: There will be no preview of the show

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, there will be no preview of the daytime drama. No new episode will be aired due to a day off on behalf of a national holiday.

However, viewers should buckle up to witness more drama, as plenty of juicy stuff will be coming up during the rest of the week.

Tuesday, May 27: Martin avoids Smitty’s questions

Meanwhile, Bill will drop a few insinuations about Martin’s past. However, when Smitty tries getting answers from his husband, Martin will dodge Smitty’s questions about Bill’s insinuations.

On the other hand, Hayley will share some unexpected news, which is expected to shock Chelsea and throw her for a loop. Lastly, Kat will finally let her guard down with Tomas.

Wednesday, May 28: Ashley and Derek discuss their relationship

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, Smitty will become very suspicious. Although Martin refuses to answer his questions, Smitty will be eager to learn the truth about Martin's past.

Still struggling to digest what Chelsea has learned, she will inform Dani about the scoop. Chelsea's statement will surprise Dani, and the latter will start doubting reality.

Thursday, May 29: Dani warns Bill about Hayley

As the storyline progresses, Dani will share her thoughts about Hayley with Bill. It is expected that Dani will issue an unwarranted warning to Bill about Hayley.

Meanwhile, Doug will make up his mind to take a risk with Joey. Elsewhere, Kat and Jacob will start uncovering more intel about Laura’s attack. Later, Leslie will attempt to pull Ted back into her web.

Friday, May 30: Ted struggles to fix his relationship with Nicole

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, Kat will finally uncover a crucial piece of evidence during her investigation, which is expected to create big trouble for Leslie.

As Ted struggles to fix his relationship with Nicole, he will be unable to think of ways to repair their bond. Ted will get worried about losing Nicole forever. Later, Anita will fear that her past could come to the surface and impact her life by derailing her future.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

