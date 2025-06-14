Beyond the Gates weekly preview sees Chelsea and Madison’s spark ignite, Martin confronts a threat, and Nicole makes a bold move

Fairmont Crest will be full of surprises on the week of June 16 to 20, as Beyond the Gates prepares for emotional roller coasters and fast-paced action. The weekly preview sees relationships being shifted, loyalties being changed, and long-buried secrets threatening to be revealed.

Vanessa will be back in her dangerous game with Joey while she forges her new partnership. Ashley and Derek's situation continues to unfold, while Naomi reaches out to Andre and expresses her commitment to help someone close to her reclaim something that cannot be replaced.

Smitty's investigation will lead him into a minefield of explosive information. Martin's past will not remain buried, and he will be plunged deeper into emotional distress.

Dani and Andre are about to change many things with a revelation, and by the end of the week, Nicole is going to have huge news that will alter everything for one man on Beyond the Gates.

Chelsea and Madison continue to move forward on Beyond the Gates

The dynamic between Chelsea and Madison is about to advance significantly this week. With the emotional support Chelsea and Madison have provided each other over the last few weeks, and especially in the context of Bill’s recovery, both women have the opportunity to lean into their connection instead of pulling away.

Their decision to do this is significant in the context of their own experiences, as vulnerability will lead the way instead of fear. As Chelsea processes her conflicted experience with the significance of her past, Madison will remain a steady presence.

Their connection, first ignited by mutual experience, will spark a new, more intimate and mutual commitment. This may provide comfort or conflict, depending on how the outside world responds to Chelsea and Madison's growing intimacy. Regardless, Chelsea and Madison's relationship seems to be moving to the next level.

Martin reaches a critical point on Beyond the Gates

This week, Martin will hit a critical turning point. He will experience a lot of different pressures. His past, once buried, will start to rear its ugly head. In the throes of those pressures, Martin will begin to suffer hallucinations that will leave him rattled and confused.

Smitty will notice the warning signs of Martin's distress and encourage him to seek help, but one can only guess if he will take it. Smitty's investigation, meanwhile, will become dangerously close to revealing the truths Martin has repressed.

The revelations are not solely personal; they may affect everyone in Fairmont Crest. As Smitty draws nearer to solidifying the truth, Martin will have nowhere to go. He will have to choose between confronting the threat presented by Smitty's investigation or losing control entirely.

Nicole's news will change everything on Beyond the Gates

When the week concludes, Nicole will provide news to Ted that will change his life. This news will arrive after her experience of several emotions while trying to come to grips with her fellow Mr. Ted with Eva, as well as her existing and ongoing issues with loyalty and trusting other individuals.

While we do not know exactly what her news is, we can guess that there will be serious implications, not only for Ted but for others in his immediate vicinity. Nicole is stepping up to the plate.

Her decision to make a statement will be valiant, suggesting that she has moved from being a passive observer to being an active participant in all of the drama.

Whether Ted will embrace her decision or see it as a threat to his equilibrium remains to be seen. However, it is clear this is a significant change for Nicole, and she has chosen to take a meaningful step into the public's consciousness on Beyond the Gates.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

