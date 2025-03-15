Beyond the Gates weekly preview sees Dani and Andre get close, Ashley’s love triangle and Hayley’s confrontation

The following week, Beyond the Gates will deliver explosive drama, shocking alliances, and emotional confrontations. As tensions simmer at Fairmont Crest, relationships will be tested, secrets will be unearthed, and power struggles will heighten.

Dani and Andre are supporting each other in times of difficulty, triggering gossip about their deepening romance. At the same time, Ashley's heart is torn between two men.

Elsewhere, Hayley has had enough and loses her temper, and a fiery argument could change everything on Beyond the Gates.

With plots simmering in the background and deep-seated rivalries that boil over once more, the upcoming episodes will not lack surprises. As suspense builds, one can be certain of one thing—Fairmont Crest never lacks shocks on Beyond the Gates.

Dani and Andre grow closer on Beyond the Gates

Dani Dupree and Andre Richardson will become closer as they face whatever challenges life continues to come their way. Dani has been facing a series of problems, and as she works to clean up her most recent debacle, Andre will be the one she turns to for help.

Their increasing relationship will not pass people by, and the people that surround them will start wondering if there is more than friendship between the two.

Pam will help Dani sort out the newest catastrophe of her life, but their best may not be sufficient to prevent the repercussions that are rushing towards Dani. At the same time, Hayley Lawson-Hamilton will observe Dani and Andre's developing relationship, culminating in a showdown that will put both women on high alert.

Ashley's love triangle brings more drama on Beyond the Gates

Ashley Dupree will be in a complicated love affair as she continues to struggle between Derek and Andre. Ashley and Derek are attempting to mend their relationship, but Andre's lingering interest in her will bring tension that neither of them can escape.

Andre's obsession with Ashley will start to become apparent to all those around him, particularly his Aunt Nicole, who will call him out on his feelings. As Andre wrestles with his feelings, Ashley will start to question where her heart is truly lies.

Meanwhile, Derek will begin to sense Andre's true feelings, setting the stage for a heated showdown between the two men.

To add insult to injury, Ashley will turn to her friend Jan and share her frustrations over the complicated mess she has gotten herself into. Jan will offer some sage advice, but whether or not Ashley will listen is a different story. Will Ashley ever make a choice, or will her indecisiveness create more heartache?

Hayley's showdown hits boiling point on Beyond the Gates

In Beyond the Gates, tensions between Hayley and Dani will reach new heights as Hayley grows tired of Dani’s actions. In a heated moment, Hayley will issue a serious warning to Dani, making it clear that she is done playing games.

With her relationship with Ted Richardson hanging in the balance, Hayley will find herself at a crossroads—does she continue fighting for what she wants, or does she walk away for good?

Hayley will also share a heart-wrenching moment with Bill Hamilton in which she wonders if they were ever really supposed to have a long-lasting relationship. The exchange between the two of them will be a raw display of emotion as they debate what's going to become of their marriage.

At the same time, Ted and Nicole will try to have their anniversary, but bliss is not something they're guaranteed as secrets start to unfold.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

