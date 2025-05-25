Beyond The Gates: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 26 to May 30, 2025)

CBS Network's Beyond The Gates aired for the first time on February 24, 2025, and was created by the veteran Michele Val Jean. The show is set in the fictional Fairmont Crest Estates and focuses on the wealthy Duprees, who are considered to be Black royalty. Beyond The Gates delves into themes of romantic relationships, business rivalries, family feuds, and drama.

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates from May 26, 2025, to May 30, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic in Fairmont Crest Estates. Martin Richardson will confront both Bill Hamilton and Hayley Lawson Hamilton publicly, Vanessa McBride and Joey Armstrong will spend time together, and Eva Thomas will make some calculated moves.

3 major developments to expect on Beyond The Gates from May 26, 2025, to May 30, 2025

1) Martin Richardson confronts both Bill Hamilton and Hayley Lawson Hamilton publicly

In the upcoming week's episodes of the soap opera, Martin Richardson will make a dramatic entrance at the Fairmont Crest Country Club and will confront Hayley Lawson Hamilton and her husband, Bill Hamilton.

Spoilers reveal that he will talk to them about his recurring nightmares and also tell Hayley that her husband is not the man that she thinks she knows and believes.

Martin will potentially explicitly reveal his secret and tell the two of them that he had done something extremely bad some time ago. Bill will warn him of his surroundings and ask him not to spill any further details. Spoilers reveal that viewers will need to watch the coming episodes of Beyond The Gates to find out exactly what secret Martin had kept from his friends and family for so long.

2) Joey Armstrong and Vanessa McBride spend time together at the casino

Spoilers reveal that in the coming week's episodes of the show, instead of Doug McBride at the gambling table, it will be his wife, Vanessa McBride. Joey Armstrong will compliment Vanessa, calling her a natural after winning a few games at the casino that night. In addition to that, both of them will flirt with each other extensively.

Recently on the show, Doug was shown being suspicious of Vanessa's relationship with Doug, and he felt both were more than friends. In the coming episodes, Vanessa and Joey will go to a private room in the casino and get intimate, confirming Doug's doubts regarding them.

3) Eva Thomas makes a strategic and calculated move

In the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates, Eva Thomas will be shown sneaking back into her mother, Leslie Thomas's, apartment after she had kicked her out on the grounds of taking Ted and Nicole Richardson's side instead of backing her up. Leslie Thomas will be shown asking her what she had done with her gloves and her helmet.

Spoilers reveal that Eva will go snooping around the apartment and might take a few things to try to prove to the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates that it was Leslie who was the one responsible for Laura Peterson's road accident. Leslie had tried to pin the blame on Eva instead of Jacob Hawthorne, and she might finally be able to prove her innocence.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

