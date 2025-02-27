Beyond The Gates recap (February 26, 2025): Dani slaps Bill while Anita and Vernon make a harsh decision

CBS's new soap opera, Beyond The Gates, first premiered on American daytime television on February 24, 2025. The show is created by Michele Van Jean and is centered around a wealthy African-American family who lives inside the gated community of Fairmont Estates in Maryland, Washington.

Ad

In February 26, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Anita and Vernon discussed important family matters, Martin had a nightmare while taking a nap, and Dani and Bill had a heated confrontation in his office.

Beyond The Gates focuses on the lives of the members of the Dupree family where Anita and Vernon Dupree, the matriarch and patriarch, are the central figures.

Everything that happened on the February 26, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the February 26, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Anita and Vernon Dupree, the central figures of the Dupree family, spent time together discussing how simple their lives had been before they had children. They also agreed upon the fact that Martin had to be protected at any cost, even if that meant that Dani would get hurt along the way. The couple discussed a vague situation which viewers will find out more about in the upcoming episodes.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Martin suffered from nightmares while trying to nap on a couch and Smitty woke him up and told him about his bad dreams which upset Martin. At Bill's office on Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree slapped him and demanded answers from him regarding his decision to buy a house with Hayley at Fairmont Crest. Bill tried to explain to her how the Fairmont zip code was the most coveted.

Dani told Bill how it was only her family connections, wealth, and power that had enabled him to reach where he was now. Bill disagreed and tried to convince her that it was a culmination of his efforts alone. Dani seemed to be extremely upset by Bill's decision to be with Hayley. However, he asserted that his intention was not to hurt her but rather to focus on what he needed, which was Hayley.

Ad

Bill asked Dani to try to accept the situation and wish them well and also warned her to not hit Hayley again. Dani yelled at him and said that she was not afraid of him and also told Hayley that she wasn't special. Hayley seemed to be upset regarding Bill's estrangement with his daughters but he assured her that she had helped him feel alive again on Beyond The Gates.

Ad

At Ted's office, Ted praised Kat's business ideas while Andre shared how difficult it had been for him to have lost his parents, Stan and Ira, in a plane crash so suddenly. Naomi appreciated how well Chelsea handled her public life so well and Chelsea revealed to her sister that she had planned to quit modeling and start a new purse line with Kat. The conversation shifted to talking about their father Bill and Hayley when Naomi shared that she did not love their father anymore.

Ad

Anita and Vernon met up with the entire Dupree clan and revealed that every one of them would be attending Bill and Hayley's wedding together, including Dani who had plans to be in Paris during the ceremony. Dani disapproved of their decision but ultimately had to cave after Anita made it clear that it was non-negotiable. Chelsea and Naomi supported their mother and told her that they had plans to create issues during the wedding.

Ad

Ad

Catch the new episodes of Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback