Is Karen Huger on Beyond the Gates? Details explored

Karen Huger, an American TV star from The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP), is now part of the Beyond the Gates cast. Beyond the Gates is a brand new CBS' daily soap opera in over 25 years. Born on May 3, 1963, Huger is a reality TV star and entrepreneur. She is also an original member of the reality TV show The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Karen Huger is known for her commanding presence, keen sense of humor, and kindness, making her a popular face in the world of reality TV. She owns multiple businesses in the fashion and lifestyle industry, and her most popular one is her signature fragrance line, "La'Dame."

Huger's cameo on Beyond the Gates has shocked her fans. Her step into the soap opera industry is fairly big, which means she is going from the unscripted Potomac housewife drama to the well-polished storytelling of daytime television. Fans of RHOP and soap operas await to see how Huger pulls off the role of the show.

Karen Huger's role in Beyond the Gates

In the recently released trailer, Karen Huger displays her signature charisma to the fullest. She delivers the line, "Welcome to Fairmont Crest." While specific details about her character remain under wraps, the teaser has generated significant buzz among RHOP enthusiasts and soap opera fans.

Fans are excited to see the Reality TV star on the soap opera. On February 5, 2025, the official Instagram page of the soap opera teased fans with a funny post highlighting Karen Huger's presence on the soap.

Beyond the Gates is the latest addition to daytime television. The series centers on the Dupree family, headed by Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie) and her husband, Vernon Dupree (Clifton Davis). They have two daughters: Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson (Daphnee Duplaix), their elder daughter, and Dani Dupree (Karla Mosley), their younger daughter. This show brings in different themes of drama, betrayal, and more.

Beyond the Gates was originally shot in Atlanta. It is set in a fictional suburb in the posh gated society of Maryland, Fairmont Crest. The show explores different themes of love, betrayal, and the hidden secrets lurking behind the pristine facades of its residents.

Karen Huger's journey from Reality TV to Soap Operas

Karen Huger is famously referred to as the "Grande Dame of Potomac." She got this name from Andy Cohen, the executive producer of Real Housewives of Potomac, where she is one of the most well-known cast members.

As per reports during RHOP's season 9, Huger was challenged by several legal issues, two of which were a DUI conviction in December 2024. After this, Huger put her well-being at the top of her list. Later, she entered herself in a private recovery program, for which she missed the reunion taping of season 9.

Fans of Karen Huger are excited to see how the "Grand Dame" will move from the real-life intrigues of Potomac to the scripted complexities of Fairmont Crest.

Beyond the Gates premiered on Monday, February 24, 2025. It airs on weekdays at 2 pm ET/11 am PT on CBS, with streaming available live and on-demand via Paramount+.

