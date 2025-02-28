Beyond The Gates recap (February 27, 2025): Dani and Andre get closer while Leslie aims for Eva's entry into Nicole's office

CBS's new soap opera, Beyond The Gates, premiered on February 24, 2025, on American daytime television. The show was created by Michele Van Jean and is based on an affluent African-American family who live inside Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Beyond The Gates is centered around the Dupree family and focuses on themes of familial rivalries, romance, feuds, and scandals.

In the February 27, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree reconnected with Andre, Bill orchestrated a surprise wedding celebration for Hayley, and Chelsea felt she was demeaned during one of her modeling shoots.

Everything that happened on the February 27, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the February 27, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Chelsea and Kat collaborated and created a post for social media while discussing how shocking it was for Anita and Vernon Dupree to ask Dani to be present at Bill and Hayley's wedding ceremony.

Chelsea also seemed to be worried about how upset it had made Dani, and she was scared that she would be on the receiving end of her wrath.

Dani, Nicole, and Vanessa shared breakfast at the club while gossiping about Anita's decision. Nicole seemed to be the moderator and tried to ease things out by saying that Dani would be present to try to support her daughters and that the entire Dupree family would support her through it.

During their conversation, Hayley walked up to Dani and discussed how the two of them could co-exist at Fairmont Crest on Beyond The Gates.

After her run-in with Hayley, Dani went over to Chelsea's photoshoot and seemed to micromanage the situation, which made Chelsea feel invisible. Thankfully, Andre was there to help and asked Dani to let her daughter enjoy this without her involvement.

His advice worked, and Dani backed off, letting Chelsea be herself. Andre and Dani seemed to flirt with each other, and both of them seemed to have chemistry together.

Andre asked Dani not to let someone like Bill make her feel small about herself and affect her daily life. He reminded her of the woman that she was before Bill changed her. Dani felt good spending time with Andre and invited him for a drink, which he agreed to.

She attended the wedding, which surprised Andre, and later, they got intimate.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Leslie drove the motorcycle off the road. This was the same one that had run over Nicole's assistant, Laura, off the road. Laura's recovery would take a minimum of six to eight weeks, and she had been admitted to the hospital with a leg fracture that would need surgery later.

Leslie seemed to be scheming about how to get her daughter Eva into Nicole's office, and the opportunity presented itself when Laura needed a long break to recover and heal. Leslie planned to have a spy who would keep an eye on Nicole, though the reason is not yet clear to viewers.

Bill arranged for his workers to have a special wedding celebration for Hayley, and once she arrived, they all toasted to the future couple. He also gifted her a blue bracelet as a wedding gift. Naomi seemed to be extremely angry with Bill for going after her best friend Hayley and proceeding to marry her as well.

Catch the new episodes of Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

