Beyond The Gates recap (June 25, 2025): Hayley goes to the hospital while Nicole warns Andre

In the June 25, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely dramatic among the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Nicole Richardson warned her nephew, Andre Richardson, to end his budding romance and relationship with her sister, Dani Dupree.

Martin Richardson ended up at the Fairmont Crest Country Club and confronted the shady busboy, Kenneth—the person who knew about his darkest secrets. Meanwhile, Katherine Kat Richardson and Tomar Navarro got intimate with each other for the first time, and there was news about Hayley Lawson Hamilton's pregnancy.

Everything that happened on the June 25, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the June 25, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, at the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Martin Richardson pressed Bill Hamilton to give him details about what had happened in the previous day's meeting. Bill told him that the less he knew, the better it would be for him, since he was not the only one who had been facing consequences.

Bill asked Martin to show him the busboy from the club, Kenneth, who had been harassing him lately. Martin ended up meeting with Kenneth, and he asked the former where his hundred thousand dollars was. Kenneth also told Martin to meet him at the River Bridge with the money and threatened to leak details about his secrets if he refused. Martin refused and asked him to meet him at the casino instead, or else the deal would be called off.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, a pregnant Hayley Lawson Hamilton went to the hospital with Dani Dupree after suffering from sharp pains in her abdomen. Ashley Morgan told the two of them that the pain could potentially be because of a miscarriage and ended up calling Bill Hamilton over to meet with Hayley.

Ashley reminded Dani that if Hayley was indeed going through a miscarriage, Bill would end up being furious with her for causing so much chaos surrounding Hayley's pregnancy. The doctors checked Hayley and confirmed that she was indeed pregnant and not miscarrying her unborn child.

Bill could not make it in time for the ultrasound, and Hayley asked the doctors to email them a video of the ultrasound. Bill assured Hayley that he would never leave her and go back to Dani, and he also expressed that he was extremely angry at her for adding stress to Hayley's life on Beyond The Gates.

Eva advised her biological father, Ted Richardson, to stop keeping secrets from his wife, Nicole Richardson, as it could affect their already bumpy relationship. At Nicole Richardson's house, she called Andre Richardson over and asked him to immediately end his relationship with Dani. She then told him that he should have known better and made better choices.

Meanwhile, at the hospital on Beyond The Gates, Ashley checked the hospital system and found no ultrasound of Hayley and learned that she had refused to have one. Ashley was shown doubting Hayley's intentions and assuming that Dani might have been right about her faking her pregnancy.

Katherine Kat Richardson and Tomas Navarro tried to get intimate with each other for the first time, but Tomas refused and ended up at the Uptown bar, where he met Eva.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More