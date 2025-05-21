Beyond The Gates recap (May 21, 2025): Leslie admitted to causing Laura's accident while Dani and Pamela kissed each other

CBS Network's newest soap opera, Beyond the Gates, premiered for the first time on February 24, 2025, and was created by Michele Val Jean. The show focuses on the lives of the Dupree family, who are considered to be Black royalty. Beyond The Gates delves into themes of business rivalries, family feuds, drama, scandals, and romantic relationships.

Ad

In the May 21, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got dramatic in Fairmont Crest Estates. Andre Richardson and Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne tried to smooth things over between Ashley Morgan and Derek Baldwin, Leslie Thomas admitted to her crimes against Laura to Eva Thomas, while Dani Dupree and Pamela Curtis kissed each other at the country club.

Everything that happened on the May 21, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the May 21, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Andre Richardson spent time trying to emotionally support Ashley Morgan, who was suffering from a rough patch in her relationship. She had recently moved into an apartment with Derek Baldwin, and the two of them had a tough time trying to adapt to each other's routines and ways.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Both Ashley and Derek struggled with each other and ended up having explosive fights. Ultimately, Derek moved out of the apartment without letting Ashley know, which is why she seemed to be extremely upset. Andre tried to soothe her and complimented how her nature seemed to be caring for everyone around her.

Andre told Ashley how he would never have acted like Derek if he had been in his shoes, while Derek was shown waking up from bed and going over to Uptown. At Uptown, he met with Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, who helped him understand how he needed to learn how to communicate better with his partners. At Orphey Gene's, Eva Thomas met her mother, Leslie Thomas, and accused her of being responsible for being the one who had run Laura Peterson off the road.

Ad

Leslie tried to gaslight Eva by trying to pin the blame on her, but Eva did not stop there. She went over how she knew that Leslie had been behind in messing up Laura's potassium levels as well, which made her stay admitted at the hospital for longer than she had to.

Ad

Finally, at the end of their conversation, Leslie ended up confessing to her crimes, however, she made it seem as though she had done it for the betterment of both of them. After a while, Jacob Hawthorne came over, and Leslie left. Eva was questioned by Jacob, but she had a perfect alibi for him and said that she had spent hours playing blackjack at the casino on the day Laura suffered her accident.

Ad

At the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Dani Dupree and Pamela Curtis spent time having a conversation with each other, and Pamela complained to her about how she was not flattered by Diego's kiss and felt as though she was not hot enough. Dani tried her best to make Pamela feel better and ended up kissing her at the club to prove to her that she felt Pamela was a vibrant and sexy woman.

Ad

Chelsea Hamilton was present there along with Bill Hamilton and Hayley Lawson Hamilton, and all three of them were shocked.

Ad

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More