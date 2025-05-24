Beyond The Gates recap (May 22, 2025): Ted and Nicole discuss Leslie's involvement in Laura's condition while Ashley and Derek kiss

CBS Network's Beyond The Gates aired on the channel for the first time in February 2025, and was created by Michele Val Jean. The show focuses on the Dupree family, who live inside the sprawling campus of Fairmont Crest Estates. Beyond The Gates delves into themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family feuds, drama, and scandals.

In the May 22, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely heated in Fairmont Crest Estates and unlikely alliances were forged.

Ted Richardson and Nicole Dupree Richardson united with each other to exact revenge on their common enemy, Leslie Thomas, and Derek Baldwin and Ashley Morgan had an honest conversation with each other regarding their relationship.

Everything that happened on the May 22, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the May 22, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Nicole Richardson went over to the Garland Memorial Hospital to pay a visit to Laura Peterson and ended up unexpectedly running into Ted Richardson.

Ted tried to ask Nicole for an appointment to have a conversation with him regarding everything that had transpired during their marriage anniversary party at the Fairmont Crest Country Club.

Nicole did not react kindly to Ted's proposition and warned him to stay away from her, and instead she told him sternly that if she ever felt that she was at a position to have a conversation with him regarding his affair, she would let him know.

In the middle of their conversation, Katherine Kat Richardson saw the two of them together and exclaimed how good it was to see them together but Nicole immediately snapped and said that she was mistaken and that they had not gotten back to each other.

Kat played the recording of Leslie Thomas's pseudo confession but Ted was quick enough to remark that Leslie was deliberately trying to throw Eva Thomas, his biological daughter, under the bus to try to pin the blame on her.

However, Nicole seemed to get further upset at the fact that Ted had been on speaking terms with Leslie.

Both Ted and Nicole seemed to not believe that Leslie was the one who was responsible behind Laura's potassium spike but Kat told them about Leslie visiting Laura in the hospital which made them shocked.

Jacob Hawthorne arrived to the room and confirmed that Eva's alibi checked out and it seemed that Leslie was the one who was responsible, however, they did not yet have any proof to convict Leslie of being the one responsible.

Meanwhile on Beyond The Gates, Leslie Thomas tried to reconnect with her former friend, Mona, but Mona was extremely aloof and distant.

She called Leslie out for her malicious actions and said that the fact that Leslie took pleasure in infliction pain on other people showed that she was very broken from the inside.

Leslie went over to the hotel room to meet Eva and asked Eva whether Ted talked about her to Eva or not. Eva assured her that even though he did, it was not pleasant, and that she should drop all her pinned hopes of ever getting back together with him.

In addition to these, Derek Morgan and Ashley Baldwin tried to solve their issues and promised each other to work on the romance of their relationship.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS Network.

