What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates (May 22, 2025)?

CBS Network's Beyond The Gates focuses on themes of romantic relationships, business rivalries, family feuds, drama, and scandals. The show was created by Michele Val Jean and is set in the gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates. Beyond The Gates revolves around the lives of the members of the Dupree family.

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming May 22, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates revealed that things will get extremely dramatic in Fairmont Crest Estates. Anita Dupree and Tracy will have a conversation with each other regarding their past as former bandmates for the Articulettes. Meanwhile, Eva Thomas and Leslie Thomas will have an argument with each other.

What to expect from the May 22, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the May 22, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Leslie Thomas will try to wreak havoc in Fairmont Crest Estates again. Recently, she had spilled the details of her decades-old affair with Ted Richardson at the marriage anniversary party of Nicole and Ted.

The news had shocked the Richardsons and the Duprees, ultimately fracturing Nicole and Ted's marriage. In the upcoming episode of the soap opera, Leslie will try to create further wedges between her and her daughter, Eva Thomas. Eva Thomas will try her best to try to make sure that she forces Leslie to think straight and realize that she was the one at fault.

Spoilers indicate that Leslie will try to put the blame for Laura Peterson's accident on Eva, but Eva will not budge. After confessing to her wrongdoings, Leslie will tell her that she has done everything for them. Viewers will need to watch the next episode to find out if Leslie succeeds in sabotaging her relationship with Eva or takes accountability for her actions.

Meanwhile, the members of the Richardson family will struggle with dealing with the aftermath of Leslie's confession. Nicole Richardson, Ted Richardson, and Katherine Kat Richardson will realize that the nightmare that they thought would end soon is far from over. Leslie's lies will continue to cause several problems for the family.

The three of them will come to realize that Leslie has only begun her malicious attempts to hurt the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Anita Dupree and Tracy will spend time together at the country club. The two will discuss how things had gone south when they were in their girl band, the Articulettes.

Spoilers reveal that the two women will reflect on their old wounds and how they had separated from each other on a bad note. Anita will end up apologizing to Tracy for how she treated both her and Sharon, and will try to fix things. The conversation may either lead them to another conflict or become a turning point that allows them to move forward, putting everything behind them.

Both of the women will try their best to dissect and confront the details about what exactly had happened, hoping to prevent the pain from resurfacing in the future. They will try to make a sincere effort to help each other.

Fans can watch episodes of Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and stream them on Paramount+.

