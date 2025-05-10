“Brad will always be crooked” — General Hospital fans react to his latest scheme and possible exit

The daytime soap opera General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera in the history of America. The soap opera was created by Frank and Doris Hursley in 1963. The show is set on the fictional island called Port Charles and revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families of the island. These families include the Quatermaine, the Jones, the Corinthos, the Spencers, and a few more.

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, fans of the show were upset to see Brad leaving Port Charles. Fans also saw a new love angle for Lucas Jones, Brad's ex-husband. The new love interest is the newcomer Marco Rios. He is the son of mob boss Jenz Sidwell and Natalia Ramirez.

In the recent scenario of the soap opera, fans expressed their feelings upon Brad leaving the halls of General Hospital. In a recent fan discussion post on Facebook, a fan commented,

"Brad will always be crooked. But, Marco is not a good guy!"

(Image via Facebook/@Kelly Geanous)

This comment was in response to a discussion post on Facebook on May 9, 2025, that said,

"I almost cried at Lucas saying goodbye to Brad"

(Image via Facebook/ @Kelly Geanous)

Brad left the town after striking a million-dollar deal with Drew Quartermaine. While some fans of the General Hospital comment that Brad will soon be back after he runs out of money.

(Image via Facebook/@Kelly Geanous)

On the other hand, some fans of the General Hospital believe it's good that Brad is out of the picture, so that Lucas can start his relationship with Marco. Fans also commented about how things will turn out when Lucas finds out Brad's deal with Drew.

(Image via Facebook /@Kelly Geanous)

Here's everything to know about Brad Cooper's current scenario on the General Hospital

Brad Cooper is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. Brad is a notorious lab technician who has been convicted and sentenced to jail for his sneaky activities, like tampering with blood tests, altering test results, and many more.

In the recent episodes of the soap opera, Drew was drugged by Nina in collaboration with Portia. Nina planned it all to ruin his reputation and cause distress in his relationship with Willow. The day later, Drew, after he gained conscience, was convinced someone had drugged him and deliberately wanted him to be embarrassed publicly and cause obstacles in his relationship with Willow.

He convinced Willow to accompany him to the hospital so that he could prove his innocence in the matter. Willow was reluctant but agreed, and the test results came out positive, indicating that he had been drugged. Drew strikes a deal with the devious lab technician Brad Cooper to reveal the person behind this. To which Brad agrees and reveals that it was Portia who asked Brad to steal Ketamine from the lab.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

