CBS daytime breaks record as most watched network for soap operas for 1500 consecutive weeks

CBS has achieved a milestone in daytime TV, continuing to be the most-watched network for daytime programming for 39 seasons and 1,500 consecutive weeks. This streak, which began on October 3, 1988, spans over 28 years and is the longest winning streak for any network in daytime ratings since Nielsen began tracking viewership.

This milestone reflects the network's continuous leadership in all its weekday daytime programming, including classic shows like The Price Is Right, The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful. As cited by CBS, the network has been the highest-rated daytime broadcaster in every season since the 1986–87 TV season.

The streak was broken only once, during the week of July 22–29, 1996, by NBC due to its telecast of the Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta. Otherwise, the network has maintained its #1 weekly position for over two decades.

CBS's programming performance highlights

Some programs have helped daytime maintain its spot:

The Price Is Right remains the highest-rated daytime series, averaging 3.95 million viewers this season (according to "Most Current" Nielsen season-to-date ratings). The show has held the #1 position across all daytime programming for 691 of the past 701 weeks.

The Young and the Restless remains the #1 daytime drama, holding the title of #1 soap opera for over 36 years and 1,878 consecutive weeks. For the current season, it has an average of 3.29 million viewers.

The Bold and the Beautiful remains one of the top soap operas, boasting a season-to-date average of 2.79 million viewers.

Let's Make A Deal, consisting of two half-hour installments in CBS's lineup, has an average season viewership of 2.21 million.

Beyond The Gates, the newest entry to CBS's daytime schedule, is demonstrating impressive growth. It has increased its broadcast audience by 48% compared to the same point last season and is now averaging 1.82 million viewers.

Seasonal leadership that holds up

CBS Daytime has not only dominated weekly ratings but also seasonal ones. Since the 2012–13 TV season, the network has been the home of the number one daytime shows for 571 out of 615 possible weeks. The network's daytime lineup features a mix of game shows and soap operas that targets a mass audience.

Streaming viewership growth

The network reports that, along with its on-air performance, the streaming audience for all of its daytime programming has increased year-over-year. This includes strong digital interaction across platforms, which the network says equates to double-digit percentage increases when combined with broadcast numbers.

Industry acknowledgement

CBS's long-standing success in daytime results from cooperation among production teams, talent, and creative leadership. The network's ability to maintain large, stable audiences amid accelerating media fragmentation is considered a significant industry accomplishment.

Looking ahead

Even as the media landscape continues to change with new viewing platforms and shifting consumer behaviors, the network's 1,500-week run highlights the ongoing appeal of traditional daytime programming when paired with cross-platform access. With this achievement, the network still boasts the top three daytime shows in the U.S. based on average viewership.

The 1,500-week run showcases the engaging story arcs of the network's flagship programs and the loyalty of daytime audiences. It also reflects the network’s ability to evolve its programming without losing its core appeal.

