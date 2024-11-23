“Daniel needs an award for this!!”- The Young and the Restless fans appreciate Daniel’s acting as he sets the record straight with Sharon

Daniel Romalotti, played by Michael Graziadei, is at the center of an exciting storyline on The Young and the Restless. The character recently found his fiancée murdered and was arrested as the evidence pointed to him. Then his mother, Phyllis Summers, got into an accident and went into a coma. At this time, Sharon Newman confessed involvement in all the crimes driving Daniel into a fury.

The long-running American daily soap, The Young and the Restless has been presenting challenging storylines since its premiere in March 1973. The plot revolves around the dynamics between resident families of the fictional Genoa City.

The Sharon-Phyllis-Daniel story arc has been playing out for some time giving each actor enough screen time to play out their characters. One fan, going by the name Maria Cross, praised Graziadei's Daniel stating:

"Daniel needs an award for this!! Great Acting!!"

Maria commented on a Facebook reel from The Young and the Restless's public group showing a video of Daniel's interaction with Sharon in the presence of Michael and Nick.

A fan reaction to Daniel's acting (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Others have also felt the same about Daniel's performance. They pointed out how this was a new form for the character.

Other fans also praise Daniel's performance (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Fans appreciate Graziadei (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many fans believe Michael Graziadei deserves an Emmy award for his portrayal congratulating the show for bringing him back.

More fan reaction on the same thread (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

However, some other fans think the storyline is lousy and blame the writers, while others lament how Sharon's character has been changed.

Fans are unhappy with the storyline (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

More displeasure from fans (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

The Young and the Restless: What brought on Daniel's wrath on Sharon?

After witnessing Phyllis's accident while recovering from a blackout spell on the road herself, a distraught Sharon Newman confessed to killing Heather. She told her side of the story to Nick and insisted he call the cops on her. She later confessed before Chance Chancellor and Michael, her attorney.

However, she could not remember parts of the story because of her frequent blackouts. As such, Chance could not arrest her despite her confession about planting the evidence on Daniel. However, her confession helped the police drop the charges against Daniel Romalotti.

While Daniel knew he was being wrongly framed, he learned that this was deliberately done by Sharon who also confessed to killing Heather Stevens. Enraged, Daniel rushed to Sharon to find out the reason behind Heather's death in the episode dated November 19, 2024. He questioned her actions involving his mother, Phyllis's accident.

While both Nick Newman and Michael Baldwin tried to defend Sharon knowing about her bipolar disorder, Daniel had some harsh words for the lady.

What are the cues that Sharon is not guilty of the crimes she confessed to?

Y&R fans who have been following Sharon's story arc know that her bipolar disorder made her hallucinate Cassie and Cameron. The latter urged her to avenge Cassie's death by harming Daniel. Sharon sneaked into Daniel's home but was caught by Heather.

Sharon threw Heather to the ground during their altercation but had a fainting spell herself. After coming out from her blackout, she found Heather dead. assuming she had killed Heather, Sharon dumped the body and cleared all evidence. She then planted the evidence on Daniel guided by an imaginary Cameron.

Again when Phyllis Summers met with her accident, Sharon driving on the same road, unaware of Phyllis's presence, had another blackout. Recovering from her spell she found Phyllis's car crashed and believed herself responsible for it.

Viewers know that Sharon had lost her phone and was going home to look for it. At the same time, Phyllis was receiving messages from Sharon's phone, which clearly were not sent by Sharon.

The audience is also aware of the return of criminals Ian Ward and Jordan Howard in the storyline. They were seen celebrating the success of their plan after Phyllis's accident. All these cues suggest Sharon is not the real culprit and the perpetrators of the crimes will be exposed later in the show.

Stay tuned to CBS to catch the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless as the net closes in on Sharon, while Jordan and Ian go about causing more chaos in Genoa City.

