Days Of Our Lives recap (February 17, 2025): Johnny and Chanel's adoption request to Tate and Doug's confession

NBC's Days Of Our Lives first aired on November 8, 1965. The show, made by the producer couple Betty and Ted Corday, currently streams its episodes on Peacock. Set in the fictional town city of Salem, the soap is themed around business rivalries, romance, family drama, feuds, and scandals. It focuses on the Brady, Horton, Kiriakis, and DiMera families.

Ad

The February 17, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives brought many dramatic plot twists with it. In the episode, Chanel and Johnny had a shocking adoption request for Tate. Doug opened up to Holly regarding his true feelings for her, and Leo and Javi celebrated a wonderful Valentine's Day together.

Everything that happened on the February 17, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

Ad

Trending

In the February 17, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, Chanel and Johnny found out from Kayla that it was not a good time for Chanel to try to get pregnant. It was because she had suffered from a miscarriage in the past.

In the hospital, the couple ran into Tate, who had recently conceived a child with Sophia Choi and was willing to put the baby up for adoption. They seemed eager to discuss the possibility of adoption.

Ad

Chanel Dupree and Johnny DiMera told Tate that they would gladly adopt and raise his baby, which shocked him. He seemed to be relieved to find out that the two of them offered to adopt. However, Tate thought how hard it would be for him and Sophia to convince Amy Choi, Sophia's mother, regarding their adoption decision, which she had vehemently opposed.

Meanwhile, at the cabin on Days Of Our Lives, Doug Williams III ran into Holly and finally thought that he would confess his true feelings of love to her. He opened up about his long-time feelings for her right when Tate walked in through the door and interrupted them. Tate seemed jealous of the two, but later, he and Holly spent time intimately together, something they had looked forward to for a while.

Ad

Leo Stark and Javi Hernandez celebrated their relationship and their love for each other and shared a playful and passionate kiss. Leo thought he had reason enough to celebrate this year since he was with such a kind and affectionate man, Javi, who truly loved him.

Ad

At the bistro on Days Of Our Lives, Alex planned a romantic evening for Stephanie to celebrate Valentine's Day together over good wine and food. The two shared their lovely meal together and discussed how they were happy to finally be on the same page regarding their relationship and how they felt about one another.

However, Stephanie's parents, Steve Johnson and Kayla Johnson, celebrated their anniversary together and discussed some concerning news. While viewers have yet to find out what they spoke about, it could be many things, from Stephanie's reunion with Alex, Jada Hunter's recent developments, or John Black's mission.

Ad

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days Of Our Lives by streaming episodes on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback