Days Of Our Lives spoilers: Steve plans a romantic surprise while Holly questions her choices

The Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming February 14, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives reveal that Steve will try his best to make Valentine's Day special for his wife and help her distract herself from work for a while. Holly and Tate's planned rendezvous together might make Holly doubt her decisions.

Recently on the show, Holly and Tate finally decided to get intimate together on the special day of love but Holly will second guess her decision and doubt whether she will be making the right decision or not.

What to expect from Steve and Holly on the February 14, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the February 14, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Steve will try to plan something special for Kayla. Steve's idea would be to organize a special day for them since it would be the day of love and also incidentally their anniversary. Stephanie Johnson would end up helping him decorate for Kayla as well.

Spoilers hint that despite it being a day of celebration, Kayla would seem upset and anxious regarding Salem University Hospital's recent bankruptcy issues. Ever since the entire cast and crew production of Body & Soul decided to shift base to Los Angeles, the hospital had to deal with financial problems as the show used to use the hospital for filming and they received money from that. Since their major source of income was now gone, Kayla had been worried.

Steve would try to distract her with his attempts at making the day special for them and assure her that things would eventually fall into place. Meanwhile, on Days Of Our Lives, Maggie would have an honest and open conversation with her granddaughter Holly and talk to her about being intimate with Tate for the first time.

Spoilers suggest Maggie will warn Holly about being careful and using protection, and ask if she's doing this because of pressure. The upcoming episode will show Holly assuring Maggie and herself that she's ready to be with Tate, but later, she may have doubts, realizing she might be doing it because Tate was already intimate with Sophia.

Holly could potentially also be worried that something untoward could happen despite using protection while being intimate as with Sophia and Tate, the protection did not work and the two ended up conceiving an unplanned child together. Spoilers reveal that Holly could be in two minds and go back and forth with her decision while she waits for Tate to show up at the cabin house.

Meanwhile, while the rest of Salem will celebrate Valentine's Day on Days Of Our Lives, Johnny DiMera and Chanel Dupree will continue planning about their little family together. The couple would talk to each other regarding their decision to have a baby and make their relationship work despite any obstacles that they might face.

NBC's Days of Our Lives debuted on November 8, 1965, created by Ted and Betty Corday. Set in the fictional town of Salem, it focuses on the lives of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families. The show has kept viewers hooked with its engaging storylines and characters, winning multiple Daytime Emmy Awards.

Fans and interested viewers of Days Of Our Lives can watch the episodes on Peacock.

