Days Of Our Lives recap (February 25, 2025): Alex fills Gabi in on their theory while Stephanie tells Jada

NBC's Days Of Our Lives first aired on American daytime television on November 8, 1963, and is set in the fictional city of Salem. The show was created by Betty and Ted Corday and revolves around themes of rivalries in businesses, romantic relationships, family drama, feuds, and scandals. Days Of Our Lives focuses on the lives of the members of the DiMera, Kiriakis, Horton, and Brady families.

In the February 25, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, drama peaked in Salem and the ongoing storylines were further explored. Faux Rafe Hernandez, who in reality is Arnold Feniger, kept being his usual horrible self, even with Rafe's real sister Gabi Hernandez, while Stephanie and Alex tried to speak to other residents of Salem regarding their doppelganger theory after Stephanie discovered the reality.

Everything that happened on the February 25, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In February 25, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, Stephanie and Alex were pretty sure that they were right regarding the fact that the Rafe they met was not the real Rafe. Stephanie had known that something was terribly wrong when faux Rafe had tried to inappropriately kiss her without her consent.

Stephanie immediately linked this incident to one that she had earlier faced in 2011 with Arnold Feniger and it did not take long for her to realize that the Rafe she had met was a doppelganger. She had shared the news with Alex, and the two of them told Gabi Hernandez about their theory on the February 25, 2025, episode.

Alex explained all the details to Gabi Hernandez, who did not take long to believe their theory because right before she met with them, faux Rafe had kicked her out of his house and his property, which had caused her to be extremely suspicious. Alex downloaded all the details and information that they had on Arnold Feniger for Gabi while Stephanie went over to her apartment to share their news with Jada Hunter.

Stephanie excitedly told Jada that the man who had left her at the altar on her wedding day was not in fact the real Rafe Hernandez, Jada was shocked. She took some time to process the news while Stephanie told her that this meant that the real Rafe was not the one who had cheated on Jada on the morning of their wedding with Savannah the stripper at The Salem Inn.

Right when the two of them were having the important conversation, Shawn walked into the room wearing a towel, which made Stephanie realize that Jada had been intimate with him recently in her apartment. Before Stephanie entered the apartment, Jada had been spending time with Shawn, bonding with him by sharing how emotionally tumultuous the last couple of days had been for her.

Shawn comforted her and the two ended up being intimate with each other on the couch in Stephanie's apartment. Meanwhile, on Days Of Our Lives, Chad and Cat reconnected with each other despite their past mistakes. Cat apologized to Chad for impersonating his former late wife Abigail, which caused sufficient pain to him as well as to the other residents of Salem who knew and loved Abigail.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days Of Our Lives by streaming episodes on Peacock.

