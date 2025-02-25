Days Of Our Lives spoilers: Chad reconnects, Gabi challenges, and Jada halts her romance

NBC's Days of Our Lives first aired in America on November 8, 1965, and was created by Betty and Ted Corday, the producer and creator couple. The show is set in the fictional town city of Salem and focuses on themes of business rivalries, romance, family drama, scandals, and feuds. Days Of Our Lives is centered around the lives and happenings of the members of the Kiriakis, Horton, DiMera, and Brady families.

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming February 25, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives hint that Chad and Cat will reconnect with each other, Jada will halt her budding romance with Shawn, and Gabi will confront the faux Rafe Hernandez, who in reality is Arnold Feniger in disguise.

What to expect on the February 25, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives with Chad, Gabi, and Jada?

In the upcoming February 25, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers suggest that things will continue to get more dramatic in Salem. Chad DiMera will spend time with Cat Greene discussing the details of a fundraiser for Salem University Hospital and things between the two will potentially end up getting more personal.

Previously on Days Of Our Lives, Cat had impersonated Chad's late former wife Abigail, which caused a lot of pain to Chad and other residents of Salem who knew and loved Abigail. In the upcoming episode, she will apologize for her past mistakes to Chad and the two will be seen connecting with each other, with Chad feeling intensely drawn to her.

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez would go up to confront faux Rafe Hernandez, who was actually Arnold Feniger and get into an ugly spat with him. Spoilers suggest that Arnold will ask her to get lost and then proceed to kick her out of the property.

This event would end up shocking Gabi and cementing her suspicions that something was gravely wrong with Rafe.

Recently on Days Of Our Lives, Jada Hunter was all set and ready to get married to the love of her life Rafe Hernandez but the wedding was called off by him at the altar which made it extremely hard for Jada to cope with.

She also eventually lost her job as the police commissioner after fake evidence was provided to Paulina regarding her corrupt way of working.

Jada had been dealing with a lot of turmoil emotionally and had turned to Shawn for support. The two also had gotten intimate with each other recently and Shawn had helped her by keeping her engaged and distracted.

Stephanie, who had figured out that Rafe was not actually him but somebody else in disguise after he tried to kiss her inappropriately, went over to her apartment to convey the news to Jada.

Jada had by then already spent time intimately with Shawn but was shocked after hearing the revelation. Spoilers suggest that Jada Hunter will confess to Shawn that she still has residual feelings for Rafe, especially since she found out that the man she had thought was Rafe was actually not him.

Shawn will try to be understanding towards her predicament and decide to give her time to understand what exactly had been going on.

Fans and interested viewers of Days Of Our Lives can watch the episodes by streaming them on Peacock.

