Days of Our Lives preview sees John’s heartbreaking farewell, Marlena shattered, and Bo’s emotional family reunion

Emotional turmoil and touching family warmth will rule the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives for the week of June 2, 2025. As John's exit arc plays out, hope will soon turn to devastating news, and Marlena will be shattered. Meanwhile, Bo will have an afterlife trip before waking up from his coma.

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives saw John return to town and help out Steve in his Versavix rescue mission. While he managed to save the drug, he was caught in an explosion inside the meth lab, leaving him severely burned. The whole of Salem prayed for his recovery as family members returned home.

Meanwhile, Bo was administered the experimental drug. Elsewhere, Xander assaulted Philip to unconsciousness while learning about Sarah keeping the latter's forgery a secret. This led to the couple's fallout and Xander moving out. At the hospital vote, Xander and EJ were tied till Jada arrested the former, resulting in EJ becoming the buyer.

Elsewhere, Kristen made a deal with EJ to keep little Rachel quiet in exchange for learning her mother's whereabouts. More complicated relationship issues will continue to feature on Peacock's Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running daily soaps.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: John passes away despite responding to treatment

As mentioned before, John fell victim to a meth-lab explosion while helping Steve and Shawn retrieve the stolen Versavix. Although he managed to rescue the drug, he sustained burns that put him in the hospital.

He had his family trooping around him as he responded positively to the treatment and started to communicate. Friday's episode, dated May 30, 2025, saw his family leaving for home as Marlena curled up with him, assured of getting through this ordeal.

However, the soap's spoilers suggest that John will pass away on Monday, June 2, 2025. This news will come as a shock to his family and friends who were hoping to see him cured.

Steve and Kayla will reminisce about him while delivering the devastating news. As more of the extended family arrives in town, the atmosphere remains gloomy for the demise of the town's hero.

Days of Our Lives: Marlena's grief will know no bounds

The past few weeks showed Marlena desperate to get John back to town. She even travelled to Estonia and fought Orpheus to get him back. As such, when she received news on Thursday's episode, dated May 15, 2025, about John returning home, she expected to spend the rest of her life with her husband peacefully.

However, John's burns worried her. But when John spoke, she was happy to see him getting cured. As such, his unexpected demise will likely wipe out all her hopes of spending loving moments with John. Marlena's grief will be the highlight of Days of Our Lives in the week of June 2, 2025.

She will open up to Eric about her grief in the upcoming episodes. She will try to learn to do things by herself, as the soap shows her sitting alone in bed. Simultaneously, other family members will be seen struggling.

Days of Our Lives: Bo finally wakes up

Bo Brady has been hanging on the brink of death for a long time. With his sepsis ready to affect his organs, Hope and Ciara had arranged for his last rites. However, John's heroic save managed to get Dr. Russell's experimental cure to him.

Monday, June 2, 2025, will find Bo trapped in hallucinations as he finds himself at Horton Square, where he meets Zack, his deceased son. An encounter with Zack, whom he missed for many years, will push Bo to return to life. As such, he will wake up from his coma.

His wife, Hope Brady, and his children, Ciara and Shawn, who were waiting with bated breath to see the efficacy of Versavix, will sigh in relief. Bo will reunite with his family after a long time. He may also get a hearty welcome from his grandson, little Bo Weston.

It will be some time before Bo will be informed about John's passing and the latter's last heroic act. Bo will be filled with gratitude and anguish as the family prepares to return home.

Catch the latest updates on Days of Our Lives as Marlena mourns her loss and Bo rushes for a last visit to his savior.

