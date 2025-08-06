Days of Our Lives recap (August 5, 2025): Susan warns Marlena, Xander receives troubling news, and Julie confronts Chad

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on August 5, 2025, Julie doubted Cat after the elevator incident, but Chad told her to back off, leading to an emotional talk. Marlena’s test results were normal, but Susan gave her a strange warning that raised new questions.Elsewhere, Xander got a troubling call that hinted at a scandal, while Gabi pretended to care to get closer. Rafe trained Cat, who mixed fantasy with reality during their session.The Days of Our Lives episode ended with Susan fainting after warning Marlena, Sarah and Xander arguing, and EJ and Johnny having a tense but honest moment. Secrets were building, and more trouble was on the way. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, August 5, 2025Chad stands his ground with JulieChad thanked Julie for helping during the elevator incident but got tired of her constant jabs at Cat. He told her to let it go, and she got emotional, saying how much he and the kids meant to her, especially their visits to Foster’s bookstore.Julie then suggested buying the bookstore, but Chad reminded her how hard that would be these days. Still, her passion touched him, and he encouraged her to go for it.Marlena’s mystery deepensAt the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Marlena checked in with Sarah following her rescue. Sarah blamed EJ for not fixing the elevator, but Marlena moved on, wanting to talk about her test results, which showed nothing wrong. Still, she was shaken by Susan’s warning and mentioned starting therapy and even talking with Sami.They briefly talked about Sarah’s life, and she got emotional thinking of her dads, Neil and Mickey. She promised Marlena they’d figure things out. Marlena thanked her but still seemed worried. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSusan drops a bombshellSusan was watching one of her mystical lectures when Johnny and EJ showed up. As they talked about court and Sami’s short visit, Susan suddenly said, “Dr. Marlena Evans has gone back to the dark side.” EJ got worried and told her to focus on finding his shooter instead.After Susan left, Johnny remembered his own possession and felt uneasy. EJ thought Susan was just reacting to grief. Later, Susan ran into Marlena in the square, nearly fainted, and said she knew what was wrong, something about “blood draining.” Marlena was shaken and confused.Gabi turns up the pressure on XanderGabi started her day by taking Rafe’s coffee and asking about his secret meetings. Rafe didn’t give her clear answers but didn’t lie either. Later, she visited Xander and used his breakup with Sarah to get him to agree to lunch. Right after, Xander got a troubling call.Someone had filed a FOIA request about the DiMera takeover, which made Xander panic. Gabi pretended not to know anything but took note of his reaction. She left politely but clearly had a plan. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCat’s daydreams and Rafe’s frustrationCat showed up late to Rafe’s office, blaming the elevator. Their training started off tense but turned flirty at least in her head. She began daydreaming that Rafe turned into Chad while they sparred. The moment was strange but steamy. She snapped out of it and managed to keep up, even if she seemed distracted.Awkward encounters and brewing jealousySarah and Xander on Days of Our Lives crossed paths outside the pub. Xander brought up seeing her hug Brady and accused her of getting too close. Sarah got angry, saying a hug didn’t mean anything romantic.Johnny and EJ reach a crossroadsAt the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, EJ told Johnny his anger wasn’t the same as being possessed. He reminded Johnny that a bit of ruthlessness was necessary in their family. Johnny wasn’t sure but seemed open to it. They ended on a tense but peaceful note, as trouble continued to build around them.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock