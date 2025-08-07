Days of Our Lives recap (August 6, 2025): Gabi rattles the courtroom, Paulina breaks down, and EJ seduces Belle

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on August 6, 2025, Belle questioned Paulina and Gabi in court about Johnny and EJ’s fight the night of the shooting. Gabi shocked everyone by mentioning Ava Vitali, while Paulina got emotional defending Johnny. The trial raised more questions than answers.Tate struggled with the adoption and asked Sophia to set up a meeting with the baby’s new parents. Melinda came up with a way to stop him, and later, Leo let Tate hold baby Tesoro, giving him a brief moment of peace.After court, Gabi shared her worries with Rafe, and Johnny told Paulina there were no hard feelings. EJ and Belle had a tense moment that ended with her giving him a key card, hinting at more drama to come. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, August 6, 2025Belle builds her case and the pressureIn court on Days of Our Lives, Belle questioned Paulina about Johnny’s issues with EJ. Paulina admitted Johnny refused to visit EJ in the hospital and said he &quot;got what he deserved,&quot; which shocked everyone, especially juror Leo.Next, Belle called Gabi to the stand. Gabi said she heard Johnny and EJ arguing the night of the shooting. She also claimed EJ told Johnny to &quot;put the gun down,&quot; and revealed she saw Ava Vitali at the mansion, surprising even Belle.EJ plays dirty in cross-examinationsEJ on Days of Our Lives quickly went after Paulina and Gabi during cross-examination. Paulina admitted she was angry with him but still believed Johnny was innocent.EJ DiMera (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)With Gabi, EJ questioned her memory and suggested she may have heard wrong. He hinted Ava or even Gabi could have shot him. Belle objected, and the judge called for a break as the courtroom grew tense.Tate confronts Sophia and the pastOutside the courthouse, Tate ran into Sophia and asked about the baby. He said sorry for being distant but insisted on meeting the adoptive parents. Sophia told him to move on. Still, Tate didn’t back down. Sophia called Melinda, who said Tate could write a letter. She would reply as the adoptive parents, say no, and that would settle the problem for now.Emotional crossroads for Johnny, Gabi, and BelleAt the DiMera house on Days of Our Lives, EJ told Johnny to be tough in court, but Johnny wasn’t sure, especially about Paulina. At the courthouse, Paulina wished him luck and told EJ to back off Belle. She later told Belle she had more to say. After court, Paulina apologized to Johnny, and he said it was okay. Gabi, upset by the day, went home with Rafe and worried she might be blamed again.Paulina Price (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)Another twisted turnAfter the trial, EJ walked up to Belle and apologized for the pressure she was facing. He told her he still loved her. Belle, maybe needing comfort, gave him a key card to her room. As she left, EJ smirked while holding the card, leaving his true intentions unclear.A quiet moment with Leo and a babyTate walked through the square and saw Leo with baby Tesoro. In a rare kind moment, Leo let Tate hold the baby. As Tate looked at the child, he got emotional. It was a short but powerful moment, a reminder of what he lost or maybe a sign he was starting to see things differently.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.