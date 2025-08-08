Days of Our Lives recap (August 7, 2025): Courtroom drama peaks as Belle exposes EJ’s secret and he calls for mistrial

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on August 7, 2025, Johnny’s testimony in EJ’s shooting trial took an unexpected turn when Belle’s questions brought out a family secret. EJ quickly used it to challenge her role in the case, ending the day by demanding a mistrial.Outside court, Xander feared someone was trying to undo the Titan-DiMera merger and told Alex to find out who. Gabi teamed up with Steve to investigate the filings and later shared drinks and playful banter with Xander.Elsewhere, Anna told Tony that Susan claimed Stefano might be alive. Tony doubted it but was set on taking back DiMera Enterprises. In the square, Chanel grew emotional about Johnny’s trial, with Paulina offering her comfort. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, August 7, 2025Xander suspects trouble with the Titan-DiMera mergerIn his office, Xander told Alex he thought someone was trying to undo the Titan-DiMera merger and asked him to find out who. Meanwhile, Gabi had already met with Steve, who got the merger filings but wasn’t sure they revealed everything. Gabi promised to keep digging and later called Xander to suggest dinner.Alex seeks Steve’s help and faces questions of his ownAlex went to Steve for help finding who accessed the merger info. The name they found, Daniel Lucas, seemed fake, and Steve said there wasn’t enough to go on, so Alex let it go. Before leaving, Steve asked about Alex’s past charges. Alex explained they came from a college prank gone wrong and promised Stephanie meant everything to him.Later at The Bistro on Days of Our Lives, Gabi and Xander joked over drinks until Xander accused her of wanting Titan-DiMera to fail. Gabi said her future depended on the company’s success as much as his. Once he seemed convinced, she suggested they skip going back to the office and share a bottle of wine instead.Gabi and Xander (Image via Youtube / Days of Our lives)Anna brings up Stefano’s nameAt the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, Tony saw his prized port wine decanter was emptier than he remembered. Anna denied drinking it and joked that “a spirit got into the spirits,” then told him Susan claimed Stefano was alive.Tony didn’t believe it, saying Stefano wouldn’t have let Titan take DiMera Enterprises. Still, he vowed to win the company back with Gabi’s help and told Anna he could handle it from anywhere.Chanel’s emotional moment in the SquareIn the town square during a trial break, Chanel met Johnny and told him not to testify. Johnny insisted on proving his innocence and telling the truth. After he left, Paulina joined her to offer comfort. Chanel grew more emotional when she saw a father with a stroller, reminding her of the future she and Johnny hoped for after the trial.Johnny DiMera (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)Belle’s questioning changes the gameAt the courthouse on Days of Our Lives, Belle got ready to prosecute her nephew Johnny while being watched by Jonathan Reiner from the state attorney general’s office. EJ told Johnny to avoid certain topics especially Sami’s rape and instead say EJ blocked his and Chanel’s adoption plans.The plan fell apart when Johnny told Belle he had learned EJ raped his mother, which led to his birth. He also admitted he took Roman’s gun thinking about using it but couldn’t hurt his father. Jonathan seemed pleased with Belle’s questioning and quietly left.EJ demands a mistrialEJ on Days of Our Lives asked Johnny if he shot him, and Johnny said no, saying he loved his dad. EJ then questioned Belle’s motives, pointing to her relationship with him. Belle objected but later reminded Johnny he’d said EJ got what he deserved. EJ pushed again, and Johnny admitted Belle was his girlfriend. EJ immediately demanded a mistrial, shocking the court.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock