Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 8 to 15, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

By Poushali Guharauth
Published Aug 07, 2025 12:59 GMT
From left, Gabi, Sarah, Marlena and Tate of DOOL (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via Peacock/@Days of Our Lives)
Mysteries lurk to complicate eventualities on Days of Our Lives in the coming weeks. While Marlena's health points to inexplicable issues, Susan's half-baked premonitions hint at darker dangers. On the other hand, Johnny's hearing goes full steam, and there is no solution in sight yet.

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives saw Sami return home after months of ordeal. While she missed John's funeral, her return promised to provide Marlena with the much-needed emotional support. Moreover, Marlena tried to coax Rachel into revealing more about the night of EJ's shootout.

Elsewhere, Susan seemed to sense a sinister presence around town. While she quoted "draining blood" in Marlena's case, she sensed Stefano's presence. Meanwhile, Johnny's court hearing found the witnesses worried. Paulina tried her best to paint Johnny innocent, while Gabi honestly presented all she knew from the night of the shootout.

Elsewhere on the long-running Peacock soap, Gabi started her task of seducing Xander as agreed upon with Tony. However, Xander continued to feel for Sarah and his broken marriage, despite serving divorce papers to her.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contains spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Gabi works towards her project

Gabi has a deal with Tony (Image via YouTube/@Days of Our Lives)
As per her deal with Tony, Gabi is set to seduce both Kiriakis brothers. Gabi Hernandez is already on the path of wooing the Titan CEO. The upcoming episodes will find them coming closer. She will likely pretend to open up about her issues to gain Xander's trust. The latter will let his guard down briefly.

She may extract some inside information from Xander that will come in handy to the DiMeras. However, Sarah will likely catch them as Gabi moves closer to kiss the Titan CEO.

Her next move will be towards Philip Kiriakis. Gabi will seduce the co-CEO for more intel. She may manipulate Philip into a compromising situation. As the latter wakes up in bed with her, he may have serious concerns about working out.

Days of Our Lives: Sarah is contrite

Sarah has been finding a comfortable friend in Brady so far. While she pushed back a jealous Xander when he questioned their friendly hug, she is slated for a bigger shock soon.

Sarah is shocked to find Xander closer to Gabi (Image via YouTube/@Days of Our Lives)
The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Sarah will likely find Gabi and Xander sharing a close moment. Shocked at finding her husband kissing another woman, Sarah will turn towards Brady. She will kiss him in retaliation for Xander's move.

This will infuriate Xander, who will get physically abusive with Brady, leading to a scuffle between the two men. Sarah will insist that Xander book his anger management therapy. Meanwhile, she may apologize to Brady for kissing him. However, Brady may take it lightly and hint at continuing with a proper relationship.

Days of Our Lives: Tate faces rejection

Tate, who misses his baby, recently told Sophia that he planned to write to his baby's adoptive parents to request to meet her. He may go ahead with his plan and write at the address provided by Sophia. Since the address is fake and the letter will reach Melinda Trask, she will pretend to be the adoptive parent.

As promised to Sophia, the former DA will likely write back to Tate, refusing to let him meet the baby. She may present a dubious reason, such as wanting to bond with the baby without interference. While this will disappoint Tate, he may not give up completely. As such, Sophia will continue to fear exposure in the coming weeks on Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives: Marlena's problems are far from over

Recently, Marlena's reports came out negative, with Sarah promising to pin down her problem. However, Marlena's dream about the "Queen of the Night" and Susan's strange "blood-draining" premonitions have left Marlena worried.

Marlena will try to fathom more clues in the coming weeks as Susan keeps predicting Stefano's return. Meanwhile, Marlena will also have a friendly conversation with Rachel, urging the latter to remember more from the night of the shootout. Marlena may eventually suspect Rachel of being behind the trigger that shot EJ.

Stay tuned to Peacock every weekday to catch the unfolding drama as Marlena struggles with her mysterious condition while Gabi works towards breaking down Titan on DOOL.

