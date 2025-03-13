Days of Our Lives recap (March 12, 2025): Joy lies about her pregnancy while Sarah and Philip worry about Stephanie

The latest episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on March 12, 2025, where Joy got her pregnancy test results back, but lied to everyone about her results. Alex started bonding with his cousins, complicating the relationship dynamics even further. Later, Philip and Sarah worried that Stephanie might spill their secret, that could lead to devastating consequences.

Days of Our Lives first premiered on November 8, 1965, and it has been one of the longest-running soap operas in the history of American daytime television. Created by Ted and Betty Corday, the show is set in the fictional city of Salem. The daytime drama deals with themes such as love, secrets, and psychological drama.

Everything that happened on the March 12, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

Stephanie discusses Joy's pregnancy

In the Days of Our Lives episode released on March 12, 2025, Joy joined Stephanie at the pub while Stephanie was working. When Stephanie asked about her first day at Titan, Joy explained it was mostly about onboarding, and Philip had sent her home to meet with Alex and Xander.

Stephanie then told Joy she overheard Sarah talking about her pregnancy test. Surprised, Joy asked if Stephanie had told Alex, but Stephanie assured her she hadn’t. Joy seemed disturbed when Stephanie asked if the baby belonged to Alex.

Thinking that the results might be negative, Joy called Sarah to learn about the test results. When Stephanie asked if she should inform Alex, Joy said that she would talk to Alex about it. She asked Stephanie to catch up with Alex before she received the results.

Sarah is concerned about Alex joining Titan

Next on Days of Our Lives, Maggie stopped by the hospital and brought lemon bars for Sarah. When she started talking about Alex joining Titan, Sarah gets extremely worried. She thought that it could end with a disaster. She then assured Maggie that Xander did not blame Alex for the birthright mixup as it was Theresa's fault.

Maggie said that Theresa must be a fool to think that her secret would not come out. When Maggie headed out, Joy called Sarah to learn about her test results. As Joy arrived at the scene, Sarah had to run to attend an emergency. Joy opened the results and awaited to find the truth.

Alex, Philip, and Xander discuss business

At Titan, as the three discussed about work, Alex could guess that something was cooking. Then, Xander and Philip informed him about taking over DiMera Enterprises. Despite being shocked initially, he agreed to join in their plan to bring down the DiMeras.

Philip apologized to Alex for the friction between them over Stephanie. Alex promised Philip that their problems were in the past. After witnessing that Xander and Philip are working great together, he thought that they might be able to pull it off. When Alex expressed his doubts about trusting Wei Shin, Xander explained to him how they used Li's death to solidify their pitch to Li's father.

Philip and Sarah worry about Stephanie spilling their secret

After Alex left the scene, Philip admitted to Xander that he was worried about what Stephanie might say to Alex. He also informed Sarah about his reservations about Stephanie. He was concerned if she would badmouth him behind his back, which could land him in trouble. Xander then asked him to stop looking for unneceassy problems.

When Sarah arrived at the mansion, she hugged Xander and Maggie. After everyone left, she had an awkward conversation with Philip. Philip expressed doubt about Stephanie, but Sarah believed Stephanie wouldn’t share anything since she and Alex were on good terms. However, Sarah was still worried about the consequences if Stephanie decided to reveal their secret.

Joy lies about her pregnancy test results

Meanwhile on Days of Our Lives, Joy arrived with the news that she was not pregnant. She talked about how it was just a false alarm. Everyone was relieved to hear the news. However, Joy rushed out of the room and pulled out her test results in the hall, which clearly stated that she was actually pregnant.

Later in the show, Felicity told Chad that Cat liked her and asked him if he had forgiven Cat and whether they can finally be together. When Cat appeared after dressing up, Chad told her about what Felicity told him. Cat tried to deflect the topic, but they started teasing each other and getting flirty. When Felicity told them that they should date each other, Chad and Cat got awkward, leaving fans wonder what happens next.

Besides waiting to watch the upcoming twists and turns on Days of Our Lives, fans eagerly look forward to witnessing the events that might completely change the storyline and complicate the plot dynamics even further.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes on Peacock.

