Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week: Eric races against time to prevent Sloan from escaping

In the last week of Days of Our Lives, Eric had a heartfelt goodbye with Jude before finding out Sloan had been lying about his adoption. Chanel and Johnny also spilled the beans about their pregnancy, sparking some emotional reactions and discussing their future living situation.

Nicole discovers the truth about Jude, which starts a chain reaction among everyone involved now that the secret is out. Harris and Ava got closer to finding Clyde's hidden lair, and Rafe gave John and Steve copies of Clyde's black book. Maggie was excited to learn that her daughter Sarah is engaged to Xander again.

Marlena told the Salem PD about Everett's split personality, so Jada and Stephanie are working together to locate him and offer support. They know his struggles are connected to past trauma. This week on Days of Our Lives, there's excitement as Kristen makes a daring move with Stefan, Rafe is out for justice against Melinda, and Eric is in a race to prevent Sloan from getting away.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the coming week pack a punch

1. Kristen's bold proposal to Stefan

Kristen, always coming up with daring ideas, surprises Stefan with a bold suggestion that could change everything for them. With their relationship getting more complicated, prepare for some drama and tension as they venture into unknown territory.

2. Rafe's pursuit of justice against Melinda

Rafe is set on making sure Melinda faces the music for her part in the baby switch mess. It's leading up to a big face-off between them, with tensions rising as Rafe fights for justice for Sloan and the other victims. It's shaping up to be a showdown with some serious consequences.

3. Eric tracks down Sloan

As Eric approaches Sloan, who's trying to avoid the fallout of her actions, things get more intense as he rushes to stop her from getting away with it. The chase between them adds an exciting twist to Days of Our Lives that will keep you hooked.

4. Clyde's freedom comes to an end

Clyde's days of freedom are coming to an end as his past catches up with him, hinting at trouble ahead. Get ready for some intense twists and turns on Days of Our Lives as Clyde's choices come back to bite him, setting off a chain of events with big impacts.

5. Sarah's wedding surprise for Xander

Sarah's surprise at Xander's wedding suggests that there could be some drama ahead and adds a new dimension to their relationship. As they start to reveal secrets and emotions get intense, things between Sarah and Xander take an unexpected turn, leading to a potential game-changer.

6. Ava and Lucas's manipulative game with Goldman

Ava and Lucas trying to get Goldman to break up with her boyfriend adds some interesting drama to Days of Our Lives. As they play their manipulative games, things get more intense between them, culminating in a big showdown with lots of surprises.

7. Harris's efforts to prevent murder

Harris is faced with a tough decision when he tries to stop Ava from killing someone, showing how the characters have to make difficult choices. As he struggles with his inner conflict and the fallout from his decisions, things start to get intense in Harris's storyline, leading to an exciting and suspenseful story.

8. Chad's world turned upside down

Chad gets some news that throws him for a loop, shaking things up in his life yet again. As he deals with the aftermath of this bombshell, Days of Our Lives viewers can brace themselves for a rollercoaster of emotions as Chad's story unfolds with some surprising twists and turns, leaving everyone wondering what's next.

9. EJ confronts Melinda over Jude's switch

EJ and Melinda are butting heads over the Jude switch scandal, and things are getting pretty intense between them. It's a showdown with some big secrets coming out and alliances being put to the test on Days of Our Lives.

Viewers can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.