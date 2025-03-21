Days of Our Lives star Mike Manning makes a move to Beyond the Gates 

Actor Mike Manning has taken on the role of Bradley "Smitty" Smith in CBS’s Beyond the Gates. Manning, best known for his role as Charlie Dale on Days of Our Lives, has found a new home in daytime television.

In contrast to coming aboard an existing show, Beyond the Gates provides him with the opportunity to help create a role from scratch, adding to the building of what may become a long-running fixture in daytime drama.

In an interview with Soap Hub, Manning discussed his new position, the thrill of acting in a brand-new series, and how the experience differed from his earlier soap opera work. After starring as a scheming guy in Days of Our Lives, he now plays a dedicated househusband in Beyond the Gates.

Mike Manning in Beyond the Gates

Manning's soap career started with Days of Our Lives in 2020, where Charlie Dale, his character, stirred up trouble in Salem. Leaving Days, he remained Caleb on The Bay. Now, with Beyond the Gates, he is cast as Smitty—a retired political journalist turned passionate househusband. Smitty is the husband of Congressman Martin Richardson, and father of two teens, Tyrell and Samantha.

During his interview with Soap Hub, Manning indicated how thrilled he was to have been a part of a show that had just started from the beginning.

"I obviously have never been a part of a release of a soap opera from its inception. This is the first brand-new soap opera in 25 years, and it's great," he said.

Unlike stepping into an already long-running show like Days of Our Lives, Manning said of Beyond the Gates that it was a new experience where characters and their relationships were being constructed from the ground up.

During an interview with Soap Hub, Manning mentioned entering a long-running soap like Days of Our Lives was a whirlwind experience. He described the experience as climbing onto a running treadmill that was already at top speed and that he had to sprint as fast as he could.

A role that resonates

Portraying Smitty is a departure for Manning from his usual roles. His character, a stay-at-home father and ex-journalist, introduces warmth and humor to the show as he navigates family life complexities and political maneuvering.

Manning is reportedly enjoying the experience of adding depth to Smitty, making him accessible to audiences. During his interview with Soap Hub, Manning shed light on what he had accomplished so far. He talked about how much he loved working with the cast and crew.

"I love the people I'm working with, I love the show, and I also love the passion behind it."

With his move from Days of Our Lives, Mike Manning's role as Smitty may become a signature performance in his career.

Catch the latest episode of Beyond the Gates streaming on CBS.

