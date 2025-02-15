Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees romantic confessions, surprises, and life-changing decisions in Salem

Romances erupt on Days of Our Lives as Valentine's Day continues to be celebrated in Salem for most of the week. This week new and unexpected romantic alliances seem to come up in town to add to relationship complications. However, the hostages Ava and Rafe might remain in captivity for some more time.

The past weeks on Days of Our Lives have been filled with mind-boggling suspense and drama with Jada's happy wedding called off, and the commissioner losing her position.

EJ manipulated the situation to get doppelganger Arnold-Rafe the commissioner's post and dumped the real Rafe in the Blake house, only to find Ava held captive by Rachel Blake. EJ spoke to Kristen and both decided to stay quiet about each other's secrets.

On the other hand, a reconciled Chanel and Johnny decided to adopt a baby while Amy agreed to Sophia's plea to let them put the baby up for adoption.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Romantic partnerships galore in Salem

Valentine's Day will be celebrated by many romantic partners in Salem this coming week. To start with Leo Stark and Javi Hernadez, the couple have reconciled recently and will spend loving moments catching up on the lost time. Longtime married couples, Steve and Kayla Johnson, and Kate and Roman Brady will celebrate the day to renew their commitment to each other.

Xander and Sarah Kiriakis would also renew their love after the former gifts her a rose to proclaim his standing love. Xander's cousin, Alex Kiriakis will also get a rose for Stephanie before their dinner together, as the reunited couple plan to restart their life with each other. Stephanie and Alex will share a banter-filled loving dinner.

Some romances add to complications on Days of Our Lives

Jada Hunter, who has been discharged from her responsible position, will be seen playing darts with Shawn Brady. Their friendly companionship will soon result in Jada developing feelings for Shawn. Currently, angry with Rafe, who is, the impostor of Arnold, Jada may think of moving on with Shawn. However, when she learns about the real Rafe's captivity, she will find herself in a romantic dilemma.

Another complicated romance is evolving between EJ DiMera and Belle Black. While viewers know about EJ and Belle's mutual dislike for each other as EJ vies for Belle's position, they also find each other irresistible and have shared many steamy sessions. In the upcoming episodes, the duo will fight and make up with intimacy, as EJ will confess that his feelings run deep.

Doug III arrives at the cabin to get Julie's book of lyrics and finds Holly waiting for Tate in a seductive gown. Doug will miss a heartbeat at the sight of Holly and will decide to confess. Having his breath taken away, Doug will be seen professing his love for Holly Jonas.

However, Tate who was running late will be back at the precise moment. As Doug bids them goodbye, Tate and Holly will get close. However, during their intimate moments, Holly will remember Doug's confession. In future Days of Our Lives storyline, Holly's romantic life may see a tug in both directions.

Days of Our Lives: Tate and Sophia's baby may have a new home

Chanel and Johnny, who have recently learned that pregnancy will not be a safe option for them, want to adopt a baby. After learning about Tate and Sophia considering putting up their baby for adoption, Chanel and Johnny will offer their home.

While Tate Black may feel delighted at giving his baby off to people he knows, he may remain unsure about Amy Choi's reaction. Since Amy has put up reservations about a less-than-religious adoptive family, Tate may want to run Chanel and Johnny's proposition through Sophia first before tabling it to Amy.

For more updates on the romances, the crimes, and various complexities, stay tuned to Peacock to catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives every weekday.

