Days of Our Lives weekly recap (March 24 to 28, 2025): Julie throws Doug out, Stephanie confesses, and Marlena faces a new threat

The week of March 24 to 28, 2025, on Days of Our Lives was loaded with fallout, betrayal, and one major confrontation after another. Tate told Julie that Doug Williams stole the Horton necklace, which led to Julie confronting Doug and throwing him out of her house. Holly dumped Tate over the betrayal, while Sophia saw an opportunity to move in.

At DiMera, Melinda warned Gabi that the company was tanking after the hit piece, and Kristen’s immunity deal went up in flames when EJ shipped Rachel out of Salem. Stephanie finally told Alex the truth about the forged letter, but Alex lied to Xander to protect Sarah.

Marlena and Steve landed in Estonia, trying to find John, while Orpheus showed up in Marlena’s hotel room in the final moments. Meanwhile, Ava almost shot EJ in the square, and Brady walked right into it.

Every relationship on the canvas took a hit this week.

Days of Our Lives weekly recap for episodes aired from March 24 to 28, 2025

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Days of Our Lives March 24, 2025 recap

Tate finally had enough and told Julie that Doug stole the Horton necklace. Holly warned Doug that Julie knew something was off, but Doug decided to come clean before someone else did. Tate insisted to Holly he wasn’t jealous, only concerned. After their argument, Tate called Julie and said Doug was the thief.

Meanwhile, Doug lied to Holly that Melinda hadn’t implicated them. Julie, now suspicious, began putting the pieces together. As Holly rushed off to stop Doug, Tate felt guilty, knowing the truth was about to destroy more than just one relationship.

Days of Our Lives March 25, 2025 recap

Doug confessed everything to Julie, who reacted with disbelief and heartbreak. She threw Doug out of the house, accusing him of taking advantage of her grief. Doug tried to apologize, but Julie couldn’t forgive the betrayal. Holly assured Tate that Doug would protect her name, and Tate insisted he only spoke to Julie to keep her safe.

Marlena and Steve settled into Estonia and discussed their deep connection with John, hoping to find him soon. EJ threatened Ava again, hinting Rachel was gone for good. Brady apologized, but Ava broke up with him, realizing their relationship couldn’t survive the chaos.

Days of Our Lives March 26, 2025 recap

Melinda warned Gabi that the DiMera scandal could sink all subsidiaries, including Gabi Chic. JJ showed up and asked Melinda to hand over the necklace. She admitted she sold it but wouldn’t say to whom. Holly confronted Tate over telling Julie the truth.

Their fight ended with Holly dumping him after learning he also spoke to the cops. Sarah begged Stephanie to lie to Alex and pretend she was having an affair with Philip to hide the truth of the forged letter. Xander confronted Philip, accused him of sleeping with Stephanie, and blurted it out just as Alex walked in.

Days of Our Lives March 27, 2025 recap

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Stephanie confessed everything to Alex, from the forged letter to the fake affair. She said Philip and Vivian faked Victor’s letter so Philip could claim Titan. Alex was furious that Sarah kept the truth from Xander to preserve his partnership with Philip.

Philip tried to smooth things over, but only made it worse. Xander and Sarah arrived just in time to see Alex lying to Xander, pretending the affair story was true to protect everyone. Meanwhile, Marlena pushed Steve to act faster in Estonia. Steve promised to bring John back home, no matter what it took.

Days of Our Lives March 28, 2025 recap

Kate warned Philip that EJ might retaliate by targeting her sons. Philip admitted his mess with Alex and Stephanie might be beyond repair. At Stephanie’s, Alex said he’d tell Xander the truth, but changed course when they showed up. He lied to Xander’s face to cover for Sarah and keep the family stable.

Steve, Paul, and Andrew tracked John to a site in Tallinn tied to a nuclear device. Marlena stayed behind and later received a terrifying visit from Orpheus, who snuck into her hotel room. Kristen offered EJ DiMera’s CEO seat in exchange for Rachel, but he refused.

Watch Days of Our Lives on NBC.

