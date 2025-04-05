Days of Our Lives weekly recap (March 31 to April 4, 2025): Marlena confronts Orpheus while EJ fights for his life

In the previous week on the Peacock daytime drama Days of Our Lives, several dramatic events unfolded that led to shocking turns in the plot dynamics. Orpheus pulled a gun on Marlena when she faced off against him. Jada tried to convince Belle to help her in taking EJ down.

Rafe planted a mic at EJ’s place to expose him, while Jada confessed to sleeping with Shawn, leaving Rafe heartbroken and unable to forgive her. Belle tried to trick EJ, but he turned the tables on her.

By week’s end, Ava took Melinda’s gun, determined to make EJ pay. Johnny sought support from his grandfather, Roman, but was shocked to find a gun behind the bar. As Ava, Johnny, and Jada all targeted EJ, he was ultimately shot and collapsed, leaving everyone in Salem searching for the shooter.

With the dramatic events unraveling and shocking truths coming to the surface in Salem, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the Peacock soap opera.

Days of Our Lives weekly recap for episodes aired from March 31 to April 4, 2025

March 31, 2025: Marlena faced off against Orpheus

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Marlena told Belle about her progress in finding John. She was shocked when Orpheus arrived at the scene. When she asked Orpheus about John's whereabouts, Orpheus pulled a gun on her. As he pulled the trigger, Marlena blocked his shot with a suitcase and hit him with it.

Jada visited Belle's place and asked for her help in taking EJ down. She hesitated to help Jada initially since her relationship with EJ was over. However, she later agreed that EJ had messed with her and Rafe's lives and said that she would do anything to put him behind bars. On the other hand, Rafe planted a mic at EJ's place in an attempt to make him pay for his sins.

April 1, 2025: Jada's confession shocked Rafe

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Jada admitted to Rafe that she had slept with Shawn earlier. Her confession left Rafe heartbroken and he was unable to forgive her. On the other hand, Belle tried to trick EJ as part of the plan to take him down. However, in a shocking twist, EJ turned the situation against Belle.

Orpheus decided to target Andrew and he almost ended up killing him, but Paul arrived just in time and stopped him. While searching for John, Steve and Marlena arrived at a secret facility. They located a dying man who revealed that John was taken with a device. Paul arrived at the scene, and they looked for evidence that could lead them to John.

April 2, 2025: Ava, Johnny, and Jada attempted to take EJ down

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Ava hatched a revenge plan when she read The Spectator's article about EJ DiMera. She believed that the law would not be able to stop EJ. Therefore, she decided to take matters into her own hands. She took Melinda's gun and stormed out to make EJ pay for his actions.

Later, Johnny turned to Roman, his grandfather, for support. However, he was shocked when he discovered a gun hidden behind the bar. In the meantime, Ava, Johnny, and Jada all had weapons with them, and they were determined to make EJ pay, leaving EJ's fate uncertain.

April 3, 2025: EJ's life hung in the balance after he got shot

As the storyline of Days of Our Lives progressed, EJ thought about the growing list of his enemies in Salem while he drank alone. In a dramatic twist, a gunshot rang out, and EJ collapsed and started bleeding on the floor. As the news of the shooting spread across the city, everyone started getting suspicious.

Attempts were made by several people to locate the shooter at the police station. On the other hand, while Ava decided to leave Salem, Roman discovered his missing gun. After learning that EJ was shot, Johnny showed no remorse. He said that EJ got what he truly deserved.

April 4, 2025: The cops attempted to locate the shooter

By week's end on Days of Our Lives, JJ arrived at the DiMera mansion as police searched EJ's living room for clues. When Kristen asked if EJ was dead, JJ confirmed he was still alive but suspected Kristen had washed off blood in the shower, which she didn’t appreciate.

At the bar, Jada told Shawn she hated drinking alone and blamed herself for not seeing through Arnold. After hearing about EJ's shooting, she steadied herself. Meanwhile, EJ’s condition worsened due to severe internal bleeding.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

