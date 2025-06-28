Days of Our Lives weekly update (June 23 to 27, 2025): Johnny arrested, Cat returns to ISA, and Paul & Andrew marry

This week in Days of Our Lives was marked by emotional upheaval and shifting dynamics, as strained family bonds, emerging secrets, and broken trust took center stage. From shifting alliances at DiMera Enterprises to whispers of past misdeeds returning to haunt the present, residents found themselves navigating complicated personal and professional choices.

While Paul and Andrew’s wedding brought a rare moment of celebration, concern quietly built elsewhere, particularly around Johnny’s possible connection to EJ’s shooting. As Salem’s investigators closed in, new clues led to a surprising arrest, though the truth remains uncertain in Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives: Power struggles at DiMera enterprises

Trending

Gabi spent the week trying to convince Chad to step back into the DiMera spotlight and challenge EJ’s leadership. Tony returned just in time to get caught up in the latest corporate tension. After learning from EJ about Johnny’s potential involvement and discovering a recovered memory stick from Rafe’s camera, Tony chose to make his bid to reclaim the family empire.

Elsewhere, Cat faced an emotional decision when Shane asked her to return to the ISA. Haunted by what she went through during her last mission, particularly at the hands of Clyde, she initially declined. But after some reflection and encouragement from Jack and Jennifer, who also committed to staying closer to watch over her, she ultimately agreed.

Days of Our Lives: A wedding and rising questions

Friends and family in Salem came together to witness Paul and Andrew tie the knot in a heartfelt ceremony led by Eric. However, behind the scenes, troubling information was starting to surface. Rachel confided in Marlena, claiming that Johnny had been present the night EJ was shot.

Marlena and Roman soon questioned Johnny, who admitted to taking Roman’s gun but firmly denied using it on his father. Later in the week, Gabi remembered hearing Johnny’s voice at the DiMera mansion on the night of the shooting, prompting Rafe to confront him directly. Johnny then privately told EJ that he had given him the gun that night—a revelation that deepened the mystery but didn’t confirm guilt.

Days of Our Lives: Johnny detained as tensions escalate

With fresh evidence coming to light and suspicions growing, Jada took Johnny into custody. Despite denying involvement, the arrest revealed an interest in what else could be concealed, not only in the shooting, but in the family's internal conflicts. Although charges are not yet known, Johnny's arrest was a shift in the investigation that put him firmly in the spotlight.

Stephanie found her manuscript in the hospital and was amazed to know from Alex that Kate thought it could be a bestseller. Confronting Alex and considering her choices, she chose to go ahead with the publication, on one condition: her identity would stay unknown. She shared the experience with Jada afterwards, confiding in her to keep the secret a secret.

Days of Our Lives: Parenting difficulties and unlikely partnerships

Sarah and Xander also had another stressful run-in in the town square, which was interrupted by Maggie and Julie. However, later on, Sarah mellowed and let Xander hang out with Victoria at the pub, a positive step toward co-parental harmony. Meanwhile, both parents agreed that a shared custody arrangement may be the best way forward.

On the business front, Xander and Philip chose to join forces to stabilize the company. Their decision, while unexpected, signals a possible turning point for Titan-DiMera. Meanwhile, Cat cooked dinner for Chad and then met with her new ISA partner, none other than Rafe, as they geared up to investigate EJ for an alleged financial scheme.

In the days ahead, Johnny’s role in the unfolding investigation will keep him firmly in Salem’s spotlight, while a young couple takes a step toward reconciliation. As secrets threaten to unravel and alliances shift, one thing is certain: the truth in Salem is never simple, and it rarely stays hidden for long.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More