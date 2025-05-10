Days of Our Lives weekly update (May 5 to 9, 2025): Rafe accuses Gabi, while EJ and Johnny's conflict escalates

In the previous week of Days of Our Lives, a series of intense moments unfolded, leading to shocking twists and turns in the storyline. Rafe questioned Gabi about EJ's shooting. As they clashed against each other, Rafe accused Gabi of the shooting incident. He asked Gabi if she used his gun to shoot EJ.

Meanwhile, Johnny and EJ faced off against each other. It was revealed that Johnny was still angry at his father, EJ, for his past deeds. Marlena asked Johnny to fix things with EJ, but he remained hesitant. As their argument escalated, both of them exchanged harsh words, further fueling their conflict.

Elsewhere, Stephanie and Alex grew closer. Stephanie was surprised when Alex read her unpublished novel and appreciated her writing potential. As they engaged in a hearty conversation, they got intimate and shared a passionate morning.

Days of Our Lives weekly update for episodes aired from May 5 to 9, 2025

Rafe accused Gabi of shooting EJ

During the May 6, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, Rafe questioned Gabi about EJ's shooting. After accusing her of shooting EJ, Rafe asked her if she used his gun to shoot EJ. In a shocking turn of events, Gabi admitted that she took the gun but explained that she did not shoot.

While Rafe cornered her further, Gabi admitted that she had heard EJ fighting with someone and then ran away. Rafe believed her but said he wished she had told him earlier. Later, Gabi noted that she saw Ava nearby, adding more suspense to the situation.

EJ and Jonny's conflict escalated

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, the tension between EJ and Johnny intensified as they clashed during the May 8, 2025, episode. It was evident that Johnny was still angry at his father, EJ, for his past sins.

Despite Marlena asking Johnny to fix his relationship with EJ, he remained reluctant. As Johnny engaged in an argument with EJ, it was revealed that the distance between father and son deepened.

In the May 9, 2025, episode, EJ met Johnny at the Brady Pub. EJ got emotional as he tried to make peace with Johnny, offering forgiveness. He told Johnny that he understood his position and said he deserved to be happy. However, Johnny was not moved. Their conflict escalated when he explained that he only felt hate and disgust for EJ.

Stephanie and Alex got closer to each other

As the storyline of Days of Our Lives progressed, Stephanie woke up to find Alex reading her unpublished novel. In the May 9, 2025, episode of the soap opera, she was shocked when Alex told her that he liked the steamy scenes.

Stephanie was left speechless when Alex appreciated her writing potential. He encouraged her to publish her work under a fake name, but Stephanie said she was still unsure. As they engaged in a hearty conversation, they got closer to each other and shared an intimate and passionate morning.

Later, Alex checked his messages from Xander and learned about Titan's bid to acquire the hospital. Stephanie became concerned when she figured out that EJ had also made a bid, and Kayla, her mother, was blocking it. She got herself more involved in the business drama at Titan when she promised to talk to her mother.

Other major developments in the storyline of Days of Our Lives

In the May 5, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, Chanel confronted Johnny. While she said she was still angry, she said she understood Johnny's position. Chanel made it clear that she needed time to accept the fact that Johnny did not want to go through with the adoption.

Meanwhile, Sarah surprised Xander with a weekend getaway in the May 7, 2025, episode. Although he was initially hesitant, she convinced him to join her for a spa weekend to relax. They then decided to take a short break from their stressful lives for a moment.

However, Sarah's health took a sudden turn in the May 8, 2025, episode. Xander panicked when she began choking and urgently called someone to dial 911. Xander thought about how he and Sarah had been through so much together. He then wondered how fragile life could be.

Interested viewers of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes on Peacock.

