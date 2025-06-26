General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in June 2025

June 2025 has certainly been quite a month in Port Charles on General Hospital with beloved character returns, surprising exits, and new actors joining the story. Ellen Travolta returned as the controversial Gloria Cerullo, and Carolyn Hennesy's Diane Miller was back front and center in courtroom drama, all while General Hospital continues to create larger-than-life emotion and nostalgia.

The return of Kelly Thiebaud, better known as "The Britch," ignites speculation, and Jonathan Jackson's departure as Lucky Spencer ends what has been a charmed final chapter of a legacy character.

Other recurring characters that reappeared on the canvas include Finn Carr as Rocco Falconeri, Chris McKenna as WSB chief Jack Brennan, and Michael E. Knight in expanded scenes as Martin Grey.

Other new and previously recurring characters, including Bryce Durfee as Vaughn and Adrian Anchondo as Marco Rios, added to the nuanced entourage of WSB associates, the Corinthos family, and the conspiracy of Gio’s origins.

Complete list of comings and goings in June 2025 on General Hospital

Newbies/ Returns

1. Ellen Travolta as Gloria Cerullo

The Cerullo matriarch returned to the canvas on June 2 when she appeared with daughter Lois (Rena Sofer) and granddaughter Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton), as the fallout surrounding the truth about Gio’s parentage unraveled. Travolta adds a nice bounce to emotional family scenes when Gloria is there for them.

2. Finn Carr as Rocco Falconeri

Rocco was seen again on screen when his character learned the shocking truth about his half-brother, Gio. Carr appeared on June 2 when he was with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Lulu (Alexa Havins).

3. Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller

The longtime attorney has a big part this month with Diane representing Michael (Rory Gibson) in his divorce and custody case against Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). Hennesy will be seen throughout June in courtroom scenes that have a lot of tension.

4. Chris McKenna as Jack Brennan

McKenna was back on June 16, when he was seen with Carly (Laura Wright), and again on June 25 when Anna (Finola Hughes) put pressure on the WSB Chief for answers. Jack's character still has connections to the WSB’s dark dealings in Port Charles.

5. Bryce Durfee as Vaughn

Durfee was back on June 17, when he portrayed Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) WSB handler. Josslyn pitched Vaughn a new idea and continues to fulfill her obligation to the WSB.

6. Michael E. Knight as Martin Grey

Knight shows up several times over the month. He appears on June 16 in scenes with Tracy (Jane Elliot) and on June 25, where he gets bad news while interacting with Drew (Cameron Mathison).

7. Adrian Anchondo as Marco Rios

Anchondo comes back on June 25 and 26 as Marco, Sidwell's (Carlo Rota) son. He makes a delivery that leads to a major discovery, possibly connected to the bigger General Hospital story arc.

8. Daniel Cosgrove as Ezra Boyle

The politician is back during the week of June 23. Cosgrove's recurring role continues to come and go from the canvas while political drama heats up again on General Hospital.

9. Chris Maher as Zach

Newcomer Chris Maher will join the show this month. He will appear in scenes at the Metro Court pool during the week of June 23, but not much is known about his storyline on General Hospital.

10. Asher Antonyzyn as Danny Morgan

Jason's (Steve Burton) son, Danny, is in more scenes this month with Rocco. This storyline involves Brook Lynn's (Amanda Setton) feelings of suspicion regarding the circumstances of Rocco's birth and Britt Westbourne's (Kelly Thiebaud) history.

Exits

1. Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer

Jackson returned to General Hospital in August 2024. He has now exited the role of Lucky Spencer during the week of June 9. During the episode, he filmed his final appearance as he quietly left Port Charles for the final time during this latest chapter.

He left Port Charles after Liz rejected his proposal and stating that they both have different expectations from life and that he would end up miserable if he stays in Port Charles.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

