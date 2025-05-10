General Hospital preview sees Emma get heartbreaking news, Willow face devastation, and Nina make a bold request of Carly

Subterfuges bode heartbreak on General Hospital in the week of May 12, 2025, as Emma finds her hard work derailed. On one hand, Nina will ask her rival-turned-ally, Carly, to get onboard with her plan, while on the other, her daughter may have bad news awaiting her. Elsewhere, Portia feels out of options, while her husband is concerned about her.

Ad

The past week on General Hospital set the foundation for some of the drama in the upcoming episodes. At the centre of the storyline was Rocco's alcohol poisoning. Even after the teenager recovered, his father accused Gio, holding him responsible for Rocco's predicament.

Later, Dante threatened to bring a manslaughter charge against Danny to accuse Jason of bad parenting. However, Lois put a stop to this by giving the upset father an earful.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Sidwell offered to buy Sonny's piers, which the latter promised to consider. Meanwhile, Emma confided more intel on Professor Dalton to Josslyn, while the latter received further instructions from Brennan. Elsewhere, Drew spoke at a press conference to clear his image.

Other Port Charles residents continued facing various challenges on General Hospital, one of the long-running ABC daily soaps.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Ad

General Hospital: Emma's dream looks shattered

Ad

Emma Drake needed to get the research assistant's position under Professor Dalton and had her project on a thumb drive, ready to submit. However, Josslyn stole the drive, copied her project and corrupted the drive before returning it, as seen on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Recently, she told Joss secrets about the professor and the reason she needed to stay close. However, the upcoming episodes will see the result of Emma's hard work coming to nought. Her fate will likely be sealed as her drive will not run her project. Meanwhile, Joss may submit the same project, copied from Emma, to secure the position.

Ad

This will likely leave the activist dejected. However, Dalton may still be keen on this student. Whether he gives Emma another opportunity and makes an exception remains to be seen.

Also Read: What to expect from Monday’s episode of General Hospital (May 12, 2025)?

General Hospital: Willow has bad news coming her way

Ad

Recently, Willow Corinthos returned from Germany, believing that Michael refused to meet her. Upon arrival, she found Drew in an obnoxious situation. However, his blood test showing Ketamine restored her faith in him. As such, she stood beside him at his press conference, showing support. She also discovered a vial of presumed vitamin infusion on Drew in Friday's episode, dated May 9, 2025.

However, the soap's spoilers suggest, Willow will face a setback in the coming week. The vial likely had something other than vitamins, and Willow stumbles onto the secret. Alternatively, after Sasha mentions Willow's failed trip to Jason, the latter may enquire with Michael and dig out the truth. If Willow learns about Drew's role in sabotaging her trip, she will be crushed.

Ad

General Hospital: Nina asks Carly for help

Ad

As fans already know, Nina and Portia collaborated to bring Drew down. However, the plan failed since Drew's drugged behavior blew all over the town. As mentioned before, after his blood test revealed Ketamine, Willow believed the Congressman was drugged and decided to stay loyal to him.

Now, Nina is worried about her secret coming out. So far, no one knows her actions other than Portia and Carly. Since she is worried about Portia's ability to stay tough under pressure, she will likely reach out to Carly for help. Moreover, she will get into a foolproof plan with Carly Spencer on the Willow-Drew separation project.

Ad

While the exact nature of Nina's request and their joint plan is as yet unknown, it will be a twist in the tale. Whether Nina finds out about Carly's custody battle and gets desperate enough to ask the latter to go ahead with it remains to be seen.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from May 12 to 16, 2025

Other story arcs include Portia's dilemma as Ava offers advice. However, her husband will likely get concerned about her and may share his worries with Jordan. Also, Mayor Laura will take a strong stand, and Lulu will continue digging into the past.

Continue watching General Hospital to find out Nina's plot, Willow's discomfiture and Emma's future on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More