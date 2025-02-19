General Hospital recap (February 18, 2025): Chase's romantic gesture, Lulu's guilt, and Jason's tough choice

The recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on February 18, 2025, was filled with love, tension, and surprises. Chase created a romantic moment by surprising Brook Lynn with a heartfelt performance. Meanwhile, Lulu felt guilty about not knowing Rocco as well as she used to, leading to an emotional conversation with Dante.

At The Savoy, Trina and Kai had their first official date, while Portia and Curtis watched from a distance. Elsewhere, Jason clashed with Anna, when she asked him to trust the legal system instead of taking justice into his own hands.

Felicia reassured Mac about Sasha’s choices, while Carly and Jack shared a fun and flirty moment. As the episode ended, Liz got an unexpected visit from Cyrus, hinting that trouble was on the way.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Chase and Brook Lynn’s romantic night

At the beginning of the General Hospital episode, Brook Lynn hurried Chase to get ready, but he playfully tried to convince her to join him in the shower, joking that they could be a little late. Later, they arrived at The Savoy, where Chase had a surprise for her. He got on stage and sang a song she had written, leaving Brook Lynn deeply touched.

Lulu’s guilt over Rocco

Lulu stopped by the Quartermaine mansion on General Hospital, to drop off Valentine’s cupcakes for Rocco. When she realized he was out with friends instead of at home, she started feeling distant from him.

Dante reassured her that she was still an important part of Rocco’s life, but Lulu couldn’t shake her guilt. She later apologized for focusing so much on Charlotte, feeling like she had let Rocco down. Dante reminded her that all their son really needed was her love.

Lucas' date takes a turn

Spinelli set Lucas up on a date with Gunther Erikson, a model, but Lucas quickly realized he wasn’t ready to move on. Gunther understood and gave Lucas his number before leaving. Meanwhile, Brad watched from the bar and seemed relieved when Lucas later invited him to sit with him. Spinelli was surprised to see Lucas reconnecting with Brad.

Carly and Jack’s flirty encounter

Carly had an unexpected mess when her kitchen faucet broke, spraying water everywhere. Jack arrived with flowers and wine and offered to help, explaining that his father was a plumber. As they joked and laughed, they shared a fun moment. Carly enjoyed seeing this new side of him as they sipped wine together.

Liz reconnects with Lucky

Lucky, temporarily played by Guy Wilson, met with Liz to talk about her meeting with Anna regarding Cyrus’ arrest. Their conversation was interrupted when Aiden arrived with his boyfriend, Tobias, and gave Liz a homemade Valentine’s Day cake.

Later, Aiden and Tobias left for a skate party, and Liz and Lucky shared a nostalgic moment that led to a kiss. But the night took a dark turn when Liz answered a knock at the door and it was Cyrus standing there.

Jason and Anna’s heated discussion

Anna met Jason at the PCPD on General Hospital, and told him his 48-hour hold was over. She begged him not to kill Cyrus, warning that it would put her integrity as police commissioner at risk.

Jason, still furious over Sam’s murder, stayed silent about what he planned to do. Anna then revealed that the judge had delayed signing Cyrus' arrest warrant until the next morning, leaving Jason with a tough decision.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

