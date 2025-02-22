General Hospital recap (February 21, 2025): Lucky fights for survival while the Quartermaine showdown increases the drama

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, tensions ran high in Port Charles as secrets came to light and relationships were tested. Carly and Jason got into a disagreement, while Sonny struggled to stay in control and Anna uncovered a shocking truth.

Brook Lynn faced the fallout from her latest scheme, leaving her future uncertain. Josslyn and Dex grew more concerned, while Elizabeth discovered a mystery at General Hospital with serious implications.

Elsewhere, on General Hospital, Ava made a move to gain power, and Valentin found himself in a tough situation. As alliances shifted and betrayals surfaced, the episode delivered major twists and set up more conflicts ahead.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Friday, February 21, 2025

Carly and Jason’s conflict deepens

Carly and Jason argued over how to handle the growing threat to their loved ones as the fight against Drew and Sidewell continued. Carly wanted to take action immediately, refusing to let past betrayals hold her back. Jason, however, urged caution, warning that acting too soon could be risky. Their disagreement grew tense, and neither was willing to compromise, putting their partnership at risk.

Sonny’s struggles reach a boiling point

Sonny felt his grip slipping as his enemies closed in. His efforts to take charge of the mob world and business faced resistance, leaving him more vulnerable than ever. Nina tried to reach out, but their strained relationship made things difficult. Realizing the danger ahead, Sonny knew he had to make a move before it was too late.

Anna’s shocking discovery

Anna and Dante arrived at the cabin on General Hospital, expecting to confront Cyrus, but it was completely empty. There were no signs of a struggle, but Anna ordered a forensic search, convinced Cyrus had been there.

She believed that someone had clearly erased all traces of what happened, but Anna knew the truth would come out soon. However, the truth about Joss shooting Cyrus was still a suspense for all residents of Port Charles.

Brook Lynn faces the consequences

Brook Lynn tearfully told Chase about giving up a baby for adoption. She never saw the child and didn’t even know if it was a boy or a girl. Overwhelmed, she left town with her mother, Lois, who handled everything. Chase was shocked but supportive, assuring her that he wasn’t angry. He promised to help her find the child if she ever wanted to.

Lucky’s life hangs in the balance

Lucky remained in critical condition as his family anxiously waited. Dr. Isaiah assured them he was stable but unsure how much digitalis he had received. Laura, feeling guilty over Cyrus’ actions, found comfort in Lulu’s support.

When Liz and Aiden visited, Aiden begged Lucky to wake up. Suddenly, the monitors beeped, and doctors rushed in. Laura and Lulu sensed trouble just as Liz ran out, saying Lucky’s heart had stopped again. After much effort, Portia and Isaiah revived Lucky. Though he was still critical, the immediate danger had passed.

Jason’s homecoming and the Quartermaine war

At the Quartermaine mansion on General Hospital, Jason’s return pleased Tracy. She insisted they needed his loyalty now more than ever. However, Jason warned that Drew saw him as the enemy and was preparing for battle. Tracy, always strategic, knew a war was coming. With Jason back and Drew on the attack, the Quartermaine family was in for a major showdown.

Watch the next episode of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

