General Hospital recap (January 29, 2025): Valentin attacks Jack, Sasha’s secret, and shocking murder revelation

The tension ran high in the episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on January 29, 2025, as Valentin attacked Jack Brennan in a German spa. Carly arrived just in time to save Jack, forcing Valentin to flee. Meanwhile, Jason confronted Sasha about Michael’s baby, but she refused to confirm the truth, fearing the consequences.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Chase was heartbroken to learn he was sterile, leaving Brook Lynn torn about their future. Elsewhere, Emma asked Gio to help with a fundraiser, and Dante struggled with Lulu’s return while grieving Sam. The biggest shock came when Anna discovered Sam’s death wasn’t an accident.

With secrets unraveling and emotions running high, Port Charles was on edge. Dante reeled from Anna’s news, Carly got pulled into Jack’s dangerous world, and Brook Lynn faced a buried secret.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Carly rescues Jack from Valentin’s deadly attack

In Germany on General Hospital, Carly called Josslyn to update her on Michael. Before bed, she remembered Jack mentioning the spa and decided to check it out. Meanwhile, inside, Valentin attacked Jack, strangling him in revenge for Prague. The two fought violently, knocking over furniture.

Outside, Carly asked about Jack’s room when she heard a crash. Ignoring staff, she rushed in and found Jack unconscious with Valentin standing over him. Acting fast, she smashed a vase over Valentin’s head, forcing him to flee. She called for help, and Jack, though injured, thanked her for saving him. Later, he secretly contacted the WSB and then surprised Carly with a kiss.

Jason confronts Sasha over Michael’s baby

At the Quartermaine boathouse on General Hospital, Jason pressed Sasha about whether Michael was her baby’s father. Though she avoided answering, Jason revealed Michael had admitted to sleeping with her. Still, Sasha refused to confirm it, fearing Willow and the Quartermaines would use it against her.

Jason, recalling his own struggles as a single father, reassured her. As they talked, Sasha felt the baby kick and let Jason feel it.

Chase’s devastating diagnosis leaves Brook Lynn torn

In Brook Lynn and Chase’s room, Chase broke down as he revealed he was sterile and blamed himself for their struggles to conceive. Though she reassured him that they would get through it together, the revelation left her shaken.

After Chase left, Brook Lynn tearfully confided in her mom, Lois, admitting she once gave up a child. Now, she feared that might be her only biological child. Despite Lois urging her to move on, Brook Lynn felt the truth needed to come out.

Anna’s shocking discovery: Sam’s death was murder

At the hospital, Anna called the WSB for info on Jenz Sidwell. She ran into Lulu, who coldly reminded her that Valentin’s secrets had already put her daughter in danger. Anna apologized, admitting it should never have happened.

Meanwhile, Portia pulled Anna aside, revealing that an investigation found someone had been giving patients fatal doses of digitalis. Shockingly, Dex and Sam both expected to recover were among the victims. Upon realizing the seriousness, Anna told Dante, with Lulu by his side. She then dropped the bombshell that Sam’s death wasn’t an accident. It was murder.

