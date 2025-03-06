General Hospital recap (March 5, 2025): Jason and Anna race to save Charlotte whereas Lulu goes after Marty

In the recent episode of ABC's General Hospital, aired on March 5, 2025, Jason and Anna teamed up to find Charlotte and Valentin as they were afraid that the WSB might reach them first. Anna worried about Charlotte’s safety, while Jason couldn’t ignore the danger Sidwell posed, especially after he tried targeting Sasha.

Ad

Meanwhile, Carly and Jack’s relationship hit trouble when a woman from his past showed up. Felicia grew more suspicious of Jack, and Anna regretted letting Valentin and Charlotte get away. Jack tried to reassure Carly, but his secretive life made her doubt their future, especially after he got a message about Valentin’s location.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Lulu discovered that Dante had a child with Brook Lynn. While she processed the shock, Maxie distracted Marty so Lulu could search his room. Portia faced blackmail, terrified it might destroy her marriage.

Ad

Trending

Ad

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Jason and Anna’s desperate search for Charlotte

On the pier in General Hospital, Jason told Anna he needed to stop Sidwell, but Anna urged him to focus on finding Charlotte. She warned him Valentin had a WSB kill order, and Charlotte could get caught in the crossfire. Anna also revealed Carly’s role in the German hotel incident, shocking Jason and making him more determined to help.

Ad

When Charlotte texted Rocco again, he told Danny but hid it from Lulu, afraid she’d act recklessly. Danny showed Jason the message, and Jason quickly called Anna with the lead. They rushed off, knowing time was running out to save Charlotte.

Carly and Jack’s relationship hits rocky waters

At the Metro Court on General Hospital, Carly and Jack’s date turned awkward as Felicia kept an eye on them. Carly dismissed her worries, saying she trusted Jack. But things got worse when Jack hid a text about Josslyn’s progress at spy school.

Ad

Ad

Their night fell apart when Vivian, a woman from Jack’s past, showed up. Carly felt insecure when Jack introduced her only as the Metro Court’s owner and left upset. Jack ran after her, insisting she was the one he wanted. But their conversation ended when Jack got word that Charlotte and Valentin had been found.

Lulu discovers Dante and Brook Lynn’s secret child

While Lulu searched Marty’s hotel room, Maxie kept him distracted and even spilled wine on herself to buy more time. Lulu found Marty’s old notes, revealing that Dante had a child with Brook Lynn, a secret even Dante didn’t know. She took photos of the notes and left before Lois, looking for Marty, could catch her.

Ad

Later, Lulu visited Cody and casually brought up his teenage friendship with Dante and Brook Lynn. She carefully guided the conversation until Cody accidentally confirmed the pregnancy, leaving Lulu stunned by the truth.

Ad

Portia’s blackmail nightmare and Ava’s advice

At the hospital, Portia told Ava she was being blackmailed over Heather’s test results. She explained that Brad had leaked the info, and Drew threatened to expose her. Ava urged Portia to come clean to Curtis, warning that hiding the truth could make things worse.

Portia feared losing her husband and daughter, but Ava insisted honesty might be her only way out. Feeling trapped, Portia darkly joked that the only escape was if Drew was dead, showing how desperate she felt.

Ad

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback