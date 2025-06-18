General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 18, 2025): Curtis makes a confession, Ric receives a warning, and Michael confronts Sasha

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on June 18, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the June 18, 2025, episode, Curtis makes a confession. He makes it clear that it is already too late for him and Portia to stay together.
However, the preview does not reveal what exactly compelled Curtis to make such a statement. Meanwhile, Ric receives a warning from Isaiah. Isaiah explains to Ric that he should think twice before messing with him, as it will have severe consequences. Isaiah says:
"If you say yes, you mess with her, you mess with me."
As Curtis gives Ric a strict warning, fans are eager to find out what happens next between the two on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Michael confronts Sasha. He accuses her of trying to cut him out of his daughter's life.
With Isaiah warning Ric and Michael, and Sasha confronting them, the spoiler preview for the June 18, 2025, episode promises several dramatic events that are likely to unfold.
A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on June 18, 2025
According to the spoilers for the June 18, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Drew will make a bold move that can completely shift the momentum of Willow's custody case. After pressuring Nina and Portia and stepping in as Willow's advocate, Drew proposes to marry her. Drew will regard marriage as a strategic solution, but Willow will rethink whether she wants to consider it.
In the meantime, Michael and Sasha discuss how they wish to move forward with Daisy. Michael says he wants to be included in Daisy's life. Despite being hesitant initially, Sasha might reconsider. They will discuss how they want to raise their daughter and assess whether co-parenting is a feasible option.
On the other hand, Curtis meets Jordan and discusses his current relationship dynamics with Portia. Curtis explains that he can no longer trust Portia because she agrees to go along with Drew's plan to publish a favorable article about the custody case.
Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Curtis informs Jordan that he has already given Portia a second chance. He makes it clear that he is done trying to fix things. He tells Jordan that he is tired of being lied to. Curtis reflects on how his idea of relationships has changed since getting romantically involved with Portia.
Elsewhere, Trina confronts her mother and makes it clear that she hates the man she has been associating with. Trina refuses to hold back and questions Portia's judgment. Trina blames her mother for continuing to make choices that may affect the family. Things get tense between the mother-daughter duo when Trina blasts Portia for making decisions without talking to her.
Later, in General Hospital, Cody and Ava continue to flirt with each other by the pool. They tease each other, and Ava calls out Cody for showing up at unexpected times. On the other hand, Elizabeth gives a new piece of information to a stranger. Although the spoilers do not reveal the identity of that person, it is expected that it is related to the other unfolding storylines.
Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.