General Hospital spoilers: Anna drops a bombshell while Jason and Drew collide

The star criminal Cyrus Renault's evil run is finally over on General Hospital as Josslyn killed him in Thursday's episode, which aired on February 20, 2025.

In the past few months, Cyrus committed many murders at the hospital, including Sam McCall and Dex Heller's. While he failed to kill Michael, Sam's death was being investigated by the Port Charles Police in collaboration with Liz and Lucky. The amateur sleuths collected incriminating evidence against Cyrus, handing them over to Anna to work on.

However, Cyrus got the wind up on this and arrived at Liz's place to kill her. However, Lucky fought him off Liz and got injected with Digitalis in return. Cyrus ran off to his hideout in the woods where he found Josslyn snooping. When he tried to charge at the girl with an axe, Joss shot him down with Dex's gun.

Meanwhile, the former mobster-turned-deranged killer's death on the long-running ABC daily soap promises more drama as multiple parties are involved in this story arc. General Hospital presents relationship dynamics between residents of the fictional Port Charles town including mobsters, law enforcers, and the hospital staff.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Anna offers Dante more information on Cyrus

As Thursday's episode saw Dante Falconeri rushing to Anna Devane assuming Cyrus Renault to be behind the mayhem at Elizabeth's home and Lucky Spencer's condition, Anna confirmed his fears. Dante offered to put all protocol aside and join in the drive to bring Cyrus to justice.

Friday's episode is likely to see Dante and Anna communicating more, as the commissioner will reveal the complete details of the criminal's backstory. Anna may inform Dante about Cyrus's confession that she heard from Elizabeth. Dante may be as shocked as Elizabeth was to learn why Cyrus Renault went on the killing rampage.

Anna Devane may lift her restrictions on Dante Falconeri and invite him to join the PCPD force officially to nab Cyrus. However, during their interaction, they may be unaware that Cyrus is already dead, shot by Josslen Jacks.

General Hospital: Drew responds violently to Jason

Convinced by Anna, Jason Morgan decided to lead a peaceful life for his son. He realized that Sam would also have wanted the same. In the previous episode, he visited Sam's grave and offered to stay out of his vengeful actions for their son, Danny Morgan.

As a first step, he reached out to his twin, Drew Caine, extending his hand for a truce. However, Drew was unhappy to find Jason at his doorstep and wondered why he should be calling a truce with his brother.

The General Hospital episode of February 21, 2025, promises to bring more drama between the twins. It is possible that Drew will keep resisting Jason's friendly approach. If Jason finds Drew unwilling to even listen to his proposition, the brothers may end up having a confrontation.

As in the past, any confrontation between Jason and Drew can get violent. Whether an ambush will be the right way to convince Drew remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Other story arcs for Friday, February 21, 2025

As mentioned before, Josslyn Jacks is at the center of Cyrus's story currently as she killed Cyrus when the criminal found her in his hideout and tried to kill her. She called Brennan as soon as she realized the criminal was dead.

While she would want the PCPD and others to take over the remaining protocol, Brennan may want to do it the WSB way. If the authorities find Cyrus's body and learn how he died, Brennan may need to explain how Joss was involved.

That would put him in a precarious position with PCPD and Carly Spencer, something he would prefer to avoid.

Elsewhere, Lucky Spencer would continue to fight for his life as Portia Robinson would try to shock his heart back into life. General Hospital spoilers suggest Aiden will panic worrying that his father is dying. However, Lucky may pull through this ordeal.

Stay tuned to General Hospital every weekday for more updates on Lucky's condition and Cyrus's death story.

