General Hospital spoilers: Cyrus contemplates whether to end Brad or frame him

ABC's General Hospital first aired on American daytime television on April 1, 1963, and has kept engaging fans with its captivating storylines ever since. The show was created by the producer and creator couple Frank and Doris Hursely, and is set in the fictional town city of Port Charles, New York.

General Hospital themes revolve around the lives and happenings of the members of the Corinthos, Quartermaine, Cassadine, and Spencer families.

The Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the February 10 and 11 episodes of General Hospital reveal that Cyrus Renault, the notorious criminal, will be stuck in a precarious situation, where he will have to make a decision whether or not to harm Brad Cooper.

What's next for Cyrus Renault and Brad Cooper on General Hospital?

Recently on the show, Brad Cooper confronted Cyrus Renault after he spotted him loitering around inside the hospital. Brad threatened to call the police on him if he was spotted there again and reminded Cyrus that he had formally been banned by Portia, the chief of staff.

Trending

The spoilers for the upcoming episodes of General Hospital reveal that Cyrus will be extremely enraged ever since the encounter with Brad, and will spend time trying to figure out a way to scheme against him.

Cyrus would think that he could either end Brad and his career, or he could try to frame him for the murders that he had committed. Since Brad had access to the hospital labs filled with digitalis, he would be a potentially easy suspect to frame.

Cyrus would also remind himself that he could use Portia's distrust of Brad to try to further his devious plots. Since he had worked in the hospital formerly, and was the administrator, it was easy for him to navigate his way around. Cyrus would try to also lay out his options for ending Brad's life by making sure he suffers from a fatal heart attack.

Ever since Michael Corinthos's intravenous bags were tampered with, and he suffered from a digitalis overdose, Josslyn Jacks had made sure to keep an eye on Cyrus. She had made it her mission to prove that he had been the one behind the mysterious murders in Port Charles, including officer Dex Heller's sudden stabbing.

Spoilers for General Hospital also hint that instead of using digitalis, this time around, Cyrus could also sneakily go inside the hospital break room and slip something fatal into Brad's drink that would kill him in seconds. Since Cyrus is the one who had taken the hospital security cameras out, it is a foolproof way to make sure Brad was not an obstacle for him anymore.

In the upcoming episodes of General Hospital, Brad Cooper will be shown suddenly being extremely ill while he was spending time with his aunt Selina. Brad would have the time to mouth Cyrus's name, implicating his hand in his illness, which would make Selina extremely enraged.

Even though, with a stroke of luck, Brad would eventually survive the deadly attack, he would still be extremely weak and would be guarded by Port Charles Police Department officers during his antidote treatment. Meanwhile, Selina's henchmen would eventually get hold of Cyrus and be able to make sure that he is injected with a digitalis overdose.

Fans and interested viewers can watch General Hospital on ABC Network, and stream episodes on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback